‘Difficult Decision To Part Ways’: Cameron Mathison and Wife Vanessa Announce Split On Social Media After 22 Years Of Marriage

Cameron Mathison and Vanessa’s marriage has come to an end after 22 years of togetherness. The ex-couple announced this in a joint post on Instagram. The post was shared on July 31 (Wednesday), which is just 4 days after the couple's 22nd marriage anniversary.

The couple kept their statement to the point. In the carousel post, the first picture contained white text written on a black background. The pictures in the post featured the ex-couple’s pictures standing alongside one another.

In the statement, Cameron and Vanessa wrote, “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other.”

They also stated that they “hold gratitude” in their hearts for the wonderful years they have shared together. The former couple’s children will be their “highest priority” and they will forever share their “devotion and love” for the kids.

The statement concluded with, “We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

The Murder, She Baked star shared a post before announcing the split. The post included multiple pictures where we can see the actor with his and Vanessa’s two children Lucas and Leila.

Cameron appeared to be hiking and spending time with his children on a trip to Arizona. He captioned, “Summer photo dump,” adding, “Last few weeks before I’m an official empty nester.”

As per People, the star has expressed about becoming an empty nester as Leila (his youngest child) is leaving for college during the fall season.

Vanessa was not featured in any of the photos, but in the comments section, she shared a few red heart emojis.

Back in May, the All My Children star conversed with the publication, touching upon his children growing up. He stated that it is hard to send Leila off and his son has already been to college.

Cameron added that it is the best thing in the world, but at the same time, he does not think he is ready. He stated, “I mean, you think you are. You're like, ‘Oh, it's going to be awesome,' but I'm going to miss them.”

While elaborating on the plans he has to keep himself busy, the actor revved up about his future plans. Cameron shared that he is big on fitness, health, and longevity and he is studying to be a “functional health coach.”

The star added, “I've got things brewing, never mind being on TV and hosting and acting and stuff, other stuff too.”

