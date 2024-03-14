Does Lindsay Lohan Has Bald Spots Because Of Baby; Reveals Son Luai Has Been 'Ripping' Her Hair

Lindsay Lohan opened up about her son’s new favorite thing. Lohan’s son, Luai, who is eight months old, loves to pull her mother’s hair, leaving bald spots on her head. In conversation with People Magazine alongside Ayesha Curry, the actress discussed their upcoming film, Irish Wish. The Mean Girls alum shared that most of her time is spent with her son and that she wishes to have more kids.

Lohan was asked if she would want two or more kids, to which the actress replied that she had not yet decided but definitely would go for a second one. The Freaky Friday star shares Luai with her husband, Bader Shammas.

ALSO READ: Does Lindsay Lohan Want To Have More Kids After Welcoming Son Luai? Actress Reveals

What Did Lindsay Lohan Say About Spending Time With Her Son?

In talks with the magazine, Lindsay discussed how she loved spending time with her son. She said, "For me, playing with my son and spending time with him. Right now, he just loves being outside and taking walks, so I just try to get him outside as much as I can because he loves looking around." She added, "He's ripping my hair out now, so that's the new thing. He pulls my baby hairs, too, so I have bald spots."

Advertisement

Regarding having more kids, Lohan expressed, "Yes, of course! I do. Yes. Let's go for a second first. But I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to be able to hang with and talk to and relate with. I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience."

What Is The Movie Irish Wish About?

Netflix's new movie, Irish Wish, stars Lindsay Lohan and Ed Speleers in the lead. The storyline follows a woman whose love is getting married to her best friend. While she wishes to marry him, one night, it all comes true. The rom-com is a perfect addition to the weekend watch, as the streaming platform brings a feel-good movie to the screens.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "When the love of Maddie's life gets engaged to her best friend, she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland."

The movie is set to release on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'Want To Do Things That My Son Can See': Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Baby Boy Luai Has Changed Her