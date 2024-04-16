Lindsay Lohan Sends Happy Birthday Message to On-Screen Dad and Co-Star Dennis Quaid; Here's What Parent Trap Star Had to Say

Dennis Quaid revealed the sweet gesture Lindsay Lohan made for him on his birthday. It seems like the duo who were co-stars in the iconic movie Parent Trap have kept in touch all these years later.

In a recent interview, Dennis shared that his onscreen daughter Lindsay sent him a sweet birthday message this year, in the form of a video.

Lindsay Lohan’s birthday wish for Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid told E!News how Lindsay Lohan surprised him for his birthday. Lohan played the role of Dennis’ twin daughters in the film Parent Trap. Lindsay was one of the people who showered the actor with blessings on his 70th birthday. Dennis who turned 70 on April 9 shared, "She sent a video wishing me a happy birthday yesterday."

The credit for the video for the idea goes to Quaid’s wife Laura Savoie. Dennis insisted that he did not want a massive party thrown in his honor, hence the video messages.

In an interview with People, Quaid revealed how his wife collected videos of his friends wishing for his birthday. The actor said he found the idea "wonderful" and compared it with a scene from Huckleberry Finn.

“You know that scene in Huckleberry Finn, where they go back and they're at their own funeral? That’s what it was like.” Quaid explained. He later added that videos were “really kind and sweet.”

Dennis Quaid remembers late Parent Trap co-star Natasha Richardson

The actor spoke about what he thinks his character Nick Parker from Parent Trap would be doing now. Quaid said guessing, "I guess he'd be sipping some of the wine out of his vineyard." He also added that his character would’ve probably ended up with the twin’s mom Elizabeth James.

Dennis remembered his co-star on this occasion while telling the outlet that she is “sorely missed” to this day. "Natasha, God bless her. She passed from us about 10 years ago and she's so sorely missed. What a beautiful, beautiful woman, great person," Quaid said.

Natasha Richardson who played the character of Elizabeth in the movie, unfortunately, passed away in 2005 at the age of 45.

