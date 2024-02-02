Fans Get Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Movie Irish Wedding's First Look; Find Out The Release Date

Netflix has unveiled a first-look photo from Lindsay Lohan's new rom-com Irish Wish which is slated to premiere this year. Irish Wish stars Lohan as Maddie, a young woman whose world is rocked when the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, who then asks Maddie to become a bridesmaid at the ceremony in Ireland. Ahead of the wedding, Maddie makes a wish to find true love and wakes up as a new bride but she soon realizes that another suitor might be the right match for her.

Netflix shares first look of Lindsay Lohan's Irish Wish

In the first official photo from the film, Lindsay Lohan can be seen collapsing to the ground amid a hectic wedding ceremony, while guests seemingly have a meltdown around her.

Irish Wish marks the second in Lohan's multi-picture deal with Netflix, and follows the release of her recent successful Christmas rom-com, Falling for Christmas, which debuted in November 2022 and signaled a new era for Lohan as her first leading role in a major studio movie in nearly a decade.

Following Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish, Lohan will next reunite with her Mean Girls costar Tim Meadows in Netflix's Our Little Secret, another Christmas film, also starring Kristin Chenoweth, that tells a tale of two resentful exes who spend Christmas together after it is revealed that their partners are siblings.

More about the movie, Irish Wish

Irish Wish premieres on March 15 on Netflix. Janeen Damian is the director behind the project and worked on the upcoming Falling for Christmas coming to Netflix. Beyond that, Damian directed High Strung Free Dance. The movie is written by Kirsten Hansen, best known for working on titles like Chesapeake Shores, Cross Country Christmas, and Christmas on My Mind. Motion Picture Corporation of America, Wild Atlantic Pictures, and Riviera Films are producing Irish Wish for Netflix. Galen Fletcher serves as a producer.

The synopsis of the movie reads, "When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

The romantic comedy movie, set in modern-day Ireland, was announced to begin filming in September 2022. The shoot took place between September 5th and October 14th, 2022, in various locations throughout Ireland, including Westport, Knock Airport, Lough Tay, Killruddery House and Gardens, Bray Head, and the Cliffs of Moher.

