'Want To Do Things That My Son Can See': Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Baby Boy Luai Has Changed Her

Lindsay Lohan has been feeling fantastic since the birth of her son Luai in July last year. The actress seems to be embracing motherhood to the fullest. Seven months post-birth of her son, the Parent Trap star discussed the impact of motherhood on her career, particularly in her film choices.

"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old exclusively told E! News' Carolina Bermudez on the March 5 episode. "But I also want to do things that inspire me."

Noting that "everything's changing" for her these days, she explained, "It's a learning process—I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

What is one major plus point after being a mom for Lindsay Lohan?

A major advantage for Lindsay, who tied the knot with her husband Bader Shammas in April 2023, is the ability to have baby Luai accompany her on set. She even took him along to Ireland during the filming of her upcoming movie, Irish Wish, set to premiere on Netflix on March 15.

"I'm still fortunate he's young, so I can bring him everywhere," she told E!. "And he is everywhere with me because I don't want to leave him. But I think it will definitely play more of a factor as time passes."

How motherhood has changed Lindsay Lohan

Following the arrival of her baby, the Freaky Friday actress has been open about the various changes she's undergone, particularly concerning her postpartum body.

The star shared a sweet update on her postpartum journey, noting that she was grateful to her body for welcoming her newborn son Luai, whom she shares with her husband Bader Shammas.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing comfy clothing. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."

Further, in a playful reference to her 2004 film Mean Girls, she said, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."