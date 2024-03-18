'I'd Love That': Lisa Ann Walter Says She Is Open For Parent Trap Remake With Lindsay Lohan And Have Latter On Abbott Elementary

Lisa Ann Walter, who starred in Abbott Elementary as Melissa Schemmenti, said she was excited to work with Lindsay Lohan again after the two worked together on the 1998 production of The Parent Trap. In an exclusive interview with People at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, where Abbott Elementary won several awards, including outstanding comedy series, Walter, 60, expressed her excitement. Walter suggested two possible ways they may get back together: either they revive their Parent Trap personas or Lohan makes a cameo on the hit ABC series.

Walter's suggestion is consistent with her earlier statements, in which she expressed her idea of Lohan playing her red-haired cousin on the program. The potential addition of Lohan to the prestigious Abbott Elementary cast, which has won numerous accolades, including four Emmys, and received critical praise since its 2021 premiere, promises to provide excitement to the program going forward.

Lisa Ann Walter on her collaboration with Lindsay Lohan for Parent Trap Remake and Abbott Elementary

At the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Walter, who costarred with Lohan in the 1998 film The Parent Trap, told People that there are two enjoyable ways she and the 37-year-old Lohan might collaborate.

“Yes, absolutely,” Walter, 60, says when asked if she would revive her Parent Trap character, Chessy. “I would love to go back for another version of it—or if [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too.”

Walter stars in the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which earned the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Her role as Melissa Schemmenti is that of a second-grade teacher in Philadelphia.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress and mother of four previously said she’d “love’ if Lohan played her redheaded relative on the show. “I guess we’d have to make her a relative since we're both redheads—since I’m a 'redhead,’ and she actually is,” the Life’s Work actress told.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan played the popular roles of 11-year-old twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in The Parent Trap, who were split up at birth and later meet at a summer camp by chance. Walter played Cheesy, Hallie's nanny, in the film.

Lohan would be joining a highly regarded ensemble if she made a guest appearance at Abbott Elementary. The show has won four Emmys, including an award for outstanding casting, since its 2021 series premiere.

Moreover, her recent film, Irish Wish, was released on Friday this month on Netflix.

Lisa Ann Walter on Abbott Elementary show that won accolades at NAACP Image Awards 2024

Walter revealed how the show greatly impacted her career and referred to the entire ensemble as having "top-tier talent."

“I am so happy that people are recognizing the talent that [Davis] is,” Walter tells People. “He’s my neighbor, he’s my friend. We watch football together on the weekends.”

“It’s amazing that the audiences love us first and foremost, that teachers love us and the audiences love us is great,” she says. “And then the critics and everybody in the business is so thrilled with our performance and with what Quinta has put together.”

“I have job security for the first time in maybe my entire career for the next little bit anyway,” she adds. “And I get to go to work every day … with top-tier talent people. There’s not, I always say, there’s not a bum in the lot.”

Meanwhile, at the Abbott Elementary celebration on Saturday, the show's creator and actress, Quinta Brunson, who portrays Janine Teagues, a fellow teacher, received the award for outstanding actress. Following her, William Stanford Davis, who plays Mr. Johnson, the janitor, earned recognition as an excellent supporting actor.

Therefore, the cast was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 and 2024 for outstanding performances by an ensemble in a comedy series. In 2023, they took home the award.

Lisa Ann Walter on sharing insights about the Abbott Elementary Show set

On Saturday, Walter shared some insight into a typical day on set.

“You go right to hair and makeup, and usually we’re sharing whatever happened either over the weekend or the night before,” Walter says. “Sometimes there are people that are very quiet—Tyler [James Williams] — but we know he needs to have his coffee, so, kind of leave him alone,” she elucidated.

“Sometimes Sheryl [Lee Ralph] walks in,” she adds, before impersonating Ralph’s singing, “and it’s, ‘Had the best time last night!’ Like you get a whole opera about whatever she did and like we just start laughing and cutting up, having a good time, and it continues on set.”

