Irish Wish Cast And Characters: A Guide To Lindsay Lohan's New Fantasy Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is bringing back the magic of rom-coms via Irish Wish, which is now streaming on Netflix.

In the film, the Ides of March actress plays a nerdy book editor who makes the mistake of falling in love with one of the most acclaimed writers. He, though, opines that their pairing would only work best if it's platonic.

To know how Lohan’s love story in the film turns out, head to Netflix, and to know more about who forms the cast of the latest rom-com on the streaming giant, scroll on!

Irish Wish — Cast and Characters Explored

Lindsay Lohan plays FMC Maddie Kelly

Maddie edits all of the best-selling books of author Paul Kennedy, except for his most recent one, which she basically wrote herself.

After collaborating with the charming author for years, Maddie finds herself developing feelings for him that she knows she shouldn't have. In fact, quite the opposite of it, she feels so strongly for him that she wishes to marry him, a wish that unexpectedly materializes.

Lohan is known for films like The Parent Trap, Mean Girls, Falling for Christmas, and more.

Alexander Vlahos plays Lohan’s love interest in the film

Vlahos’ Paul Kennedy hails from Ireland. He relies heavily on Maddie for edits, without having a single clue about her feelings for him. Don't we love ourselves a dumb and ignorant romance hero, people?

Alexander Vlahos has multiple acting credits to his name and has worked in notable projects like Outlander, Sanditon, Bright World: So It Goes, Lola, and more.

Ed Speleers as James Thomas

Speleers' James, a traveler and a photographer, bumps into Lohan’s Maddie in Ireland and guides her through her turmoil.

Speleers is known for playing Jack Crusher in Star Trek: Picard, Rhys in You, and Stephen Bonnet in Outlander, and more.

Ayesha Curry as Heather

Curry plays Maddie’s best friend Heather in the film.

The actress, married to renowned basketball player Stephen Curry, is known for her roles in Gary Unmarried, Love for Sale, The Bold Type, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and more.

Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor

Another one of Maddie’s good friends, Tan portrays the woman who is marrying Paul before Maddie wishes him for herself.

Tan is known for her appearances in The Singapore Grip, Top Boy, Emily in Paris, Agatha and the Midnight Murders and more.

Jane Seymour as Maddie’s supportive mother Rosemary Kelly

Seymour plays a school principal and the quintessential mother to Maggie in the film.

She is also known for her previous work in Somewhere in Time, Live and Let Die, Wedding Crashers, Dr, Quinn, Medicine Woman, and more.

Irish Wish is now streaming on Netflix. The film was released on March 15.