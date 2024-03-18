In Lindsay Lohan's latest Netflix film, Irish Wish, the story has a sprinkle of magic. Lindsay Lohan portrays Maddie Kelly, a book editor infatuated with her client, Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos). Released on March 15, 2024; Netflix's Irish Wish is a classic American rom-com movie that tells the story of the misadventures of defying destiny's plans. Here's what happens ahead.

Irish Wish: What happens at the end? Explained

When Paul falls for Maddie's friend Emma and gets engaged, Maddie's heartbreak takes her to an overseas wedding in Ireland. As a bridesmaid at Emma's wedding, Maddie finds solace in a wish to Saint Brigid, a mystical figure she encounters by a bench. Little does she know, her wish for Paul's affection leads to a reality-altering journey.

Maddie wakes up to find herself engaged to Paul, but something feels amiss in this alternate reality. Despite being with Paul, Maddie notices the lingering chemistry between him and Emma. To add to her confusion, Maddie finds herself drawn to James Thomas (Ed Speleers), a British photographer she meets at the airport. It becomes evident that meddling with reality has its consequences, and Maddie begins to question the authenticity of her desires.

As Maddie's feelings for James deepen, she realizes that her wish was a mistake. Chaos follows at Emma's wedding, with Maddie inadvertently causing a major conflict involving Paul, James, and the guests. Amidst the turmoil, Maddie acknowledges that her path lies elsewhere, away from Paul and the fabricated reality she's created.

Maddie tries to undo the damage

Distraught and seeking redemption, Maddie returns to the bench where she made her wish, hoping to undo the damage. Saint Brigid, ever the trickster, initially refuses Maddie's plea. However, upon Maddie's earnest admission of regret and newfound understanding, Saint Brigid grants her wish. Maddie awakens back at Emma's wedding, relieved to be back in the proper reality.

With a newfound clarity, Maddie pursues James, despite their initial unfamiliarity due to the altered timeline. As they rekindle their connection, Maddie realizes the truth about Paul's intentions. She discovers that Paul exploited her writing talents for his gain, prompting her to sever their professional ties.

Determined to reclaim her agency, Maddie vows to forge her own path in both love and career. She decides to write her own story, free from the manipulation and deceit she experienced with Paul. With James by her side, Maddie goes on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, embracing the lessons learned from her magical misadventure.

In the end, Irish Wish teaches Maddie—and viewers alike—that true happiness lies in embracing one's authentic self and trusting the journey ahead.

