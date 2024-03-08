Does Lindsay Lohan Want To Have More Kids After Welcoming Son Luai? Actress Reveals

Lindsay Lohan and Ayesha Curry joined Hoda & Jenna to discuss bonding before co-starring in the upcoming Netflix movie Irish Wish. Lohan also opened up about how she's so grateful to be returning to film sets and Curry announced she is expecting a fourth child with her husband, Steph Curry.

Lindsey Lohan says she wants more kids

On Thursday, Lindsey Lohan appeared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna with her Irish Wish costar Ayesha Curry. Co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb asked both women about their families, with Bush Hager asking Lohan about coming from a big family.

"Yes, one of four," Lohan said of her siblings. Bush Hager then asked the star if she wanted to have more kids. "Yes, of course! I do. Yes," Lohan answerd.

"Do you want four like Ayesha?" Kotb chimes in, gesturing to the pregnant Curry. "I mean, you never know," Lohan said. "Let's go for a second first. But I love having siblings. I feel so blessed to have other siblings to be able to hang with and talk to and relate with. I would love to have more. I want my son to have that same experience."

When Lohan walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Irish Wish, she gave a special shoutout to her 8-month-old son. As she posed for photographs, Lohan proudly displayed a gold nameplate necklace reading "Luai," the name of her baby boy whom she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

Irish Wish is an upcoming American fantasy romantic comedy film directed by Janeen Damian and written by Kirsten Hansen. The film stars Lindsay Lohan and marks her second consecutive project with Netflix, Damian and her husband Michael Damian, who served as a producer alongside Brad Krevoy. Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour co-star in supporting roles.

The plot follows a book editor, portrayed by Lohan, whose dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend in Ireland when a spontaneous wish made on an ancient stone magically alters her fate and turns her into the bride. The film was officially announced in September 2022 and began production in Ireland that same month. It is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024, on Netflix.

Lindsey Lohan talks about her character in Irish Wish

After returning to acting with the holiday romcom Falling for Christmas, Netflix announced in March 2022 that they would continue to work with Lindsay Lohan through a partnership where she would star in two new films.

In May 2022, Lohan talked to Forbes about the deal, "The reason why I really clicked with Netflix and Christina Rogers and the people that are involved in Falling for Christmas and the picture deal is because I felt like the romantic comedy movies have kind of dissipated a little bit and I really miss them. This was my forte when I started acting and when I was coming into my teens and coming into my own. I really want to bring that back in the best way that we can. Self-discovery for women in movies, I think also, is a great thing in a happy, fun, lighthearted way. I really miss that and they were onboard with me and that's where the focus is."

