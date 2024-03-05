Will Lindsay Lohan Be The Godmother Of Ayesha Curry's Baby? Pregnant Food Network Star Replies

The sporty Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are about to welcome their fourth child. Following the cherished news that has made the fans desperate to know more details, the star couple might make another big announcement that involves Lindsay Lohan.

The pregnant actress recently appeared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, alongside Lohan. The two friends discussed a lot of things and Curry even spilled the beans about the upcoming member of the family circle.

Ayesha Curry About Lindsay Lohan

Together they are a strong family already. And now that the Currys are about to welcome a new baby, fans might soon get another surprise.

In the latest episode of Radio Andy, the host being curious asked Ayesha if Linday would “be the godmother to this one?”

Replying to his exciting question, the Canadian-American actress stated, "Well for us, so we typically wait until after the baby is born to make these decisions."

Andy Cohen appreciated the decision and called this move a “smart” one, to which The Parent Trap actress replied, "You just reminded me of in Feud, the new Truman Capote [show] where everyone wants to be the belle of the ball and you just put her on the spot like they used to for Capote."

During the interview, the Food Network Star also asserted that just because all her other kids were born in the month of July, does not mean the new one is coming in the same month too.

Advertisement

Connection Between Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan

While Curry and the Mean Girls actress co-star in the upcoming Netflix movie Irish Wish, the two have been friends for a long time. It was revealed after a Golden State Warriors game that Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are the godparents to Lindsay Lohan's son Luai.

After the fabulous basketball match, Stephen clicked a picture along with Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas, in which the three were seen holding a signed CURRY jersey, that also read "Your godparents love you!" and "To Luai."

The American basketball player and the Family Food Fight actress are already parents to three children. The eldest is their daughter Riley, aged 11, followed by Ryan, 8, and their youngest, son Canon, who is just 5 years old. The couple tied the knot on July 30, 2011.

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan's Netflix movie Irish Wish is set to be released on the streaming platform on March 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fans Get Lindsay Lohan's Upcoming Movie Irish Wedding's First Look; Find Out The Release Date