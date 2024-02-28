Does Ricky Martin Have Foot Fetish? Pop Star Reveals While Sharing Feet Pics For Fans

Singer songwriter Ricky Martin opened up about his appreciation for feet in a recent interview with GQ. The popstar is known for sneaking i n pictures of his own feet in his Instagram photos and said. “I love feet.”

What did Ricky say during the interview?

After years of fans wondering whether Ricky has a thing for feet, the star confirmed in the interview that that is indeed true. The speculation which was born from some of the pictures he posts on his social media is correct as the singer confirmed that he loves feet and that he has ”a foot thing.”

GQ also confirmed that Martin was not trying to hide his appreciation of feet but actually was very comfortable talking about it, and about how it might manifest in people. As for Martin, he said, “I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours.” The star also said, “But we all have something. Some have a fetish of armpits,” assuring others that it was nothing to be embarrassed of.

The Puerto Rican singer confirmed that his sneaky foot shots in his Instagram photos are intentional and he likes having his fans’ attention on his feet. He is also very willing to open the conversation around foot fetish. Ricky also really likes when his fans recognize and appreciate his feet, saying, “Let me like this comment that said, ‘I like your feet.’ I have fans that can draw my feet like a piece of art. They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognize your feet a mile away.’”

This is not the first time Ricky opened up about foot fetish

Indeed the Livin’ Da Vida Loca singer has been open about his interest in feet for a long time. Back in his 2017 interview with Harry Connick Jr., he said, “I have a crazy foot fetish.” He also revealed that he checks out people’s feet when he meets them and that ugly feet can be a dealbreaker for him. “Pretty feet are pretty feet. Ugly feet are like duck fights,” he said candidly.

Other than his love for feet, Ricky also shared some other details of his life with GQ, such as the fact that he is enjoying his single life. The superstar and his ex-husband Jwan Yosef filed for divorce in 2023 after six years of marriage and since then Martin has been enjoying his life and getting to know men at parties, but is not on any dating apps and is enjoying his current single status.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef share daughter Lucia, 5, and son Renn, 4, whom they now co-parent. Martin is also the parent to his 15 year old twins Matteo and Valentino whom he welcomed as a single father.

Ricky Martin is not only a singer but also an Emmy-nominated actor. His next acting project is Palm Royale, the upcoming Apple TV series, which is based on the 2018 novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel. The comedy series cast also includes heavy-hitters such as Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas and Allison Janney. The first three episodes will be released on the streaming platform on 20th March, 2024.

