‘We fight each other’ Ricky Martin Opens Up About His Experience Working On Palm Royale

Ricky Martin is a true performer who is fearless in dabbling in different genres of artistry. The Puerto Rican superstar rose to fame as one-fifth of the boy band Menudo and has been a global star for over 40 years. His cross-cultural appeal and musical versatility have made him one of the most recognizable solo recording artists, with over 70 million records sold and multiple chart-topping albums.

Ricky Martin is the star of Palm Royale

Known to Americans as the King of Latin pop, Ricky Martin wishes to return to acting. His most well-known song, “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” is included in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. In the highly anticipated miniseries “Palm Royale,” which debuts on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, he will star opposite Oscar contender Kristen Wiig, also 52.

“We engage in combat with one another. We disagree with one another. The first part of the show is when we don’t get along.” In a video interview with NBC News, he stated, “And I think that’s because we’re so alike.” In the comedy-drama miniseries, set in 1969, Martin’s character, Robert Diaz, works as a barman at a high society resort club in Palm Beach, Florida, and Wiig’s character, Maxine Simmons, is anxious to get into the club. Carol Burnett, the Emmy-winning comedic veteran, and Oscar winners Allison Janney and Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress are also featured in the show.

According to Martin, Diaz shares Simmons’ desire to blend in. Even though Simmons was allowed to join the club “organically,” he is far more disruptive. “She just wants to be abrupt and a bit vulgar. And forceful into this world. So, we had many clashes at the beginning. But then, because I am empathetic, I hold her hand and bring her with me,” he stated, speaking of his character’s persona. “But then, because I am sympathetic, I hold her hand, and I bring her with me because I feel like she’s being abused, and Robert has been abused in the past.”

Palm Beach has historically been home to many wealthy and famous people, from President John F. Kennedy’s Winter White House to former President Donald Trump’s lavish private club and mansion. According to Martin, the miniseries mirrors the various forms of segregation that have split society throughout history. “I believe that this is still a reality in many American and European clubs today, where only a particular demographic is allowed entry,” he stated.

The affluent patrons of the posh Palm Beach resort will be juxtaposed for viewers with broader societal movements calling for reform. In 1969, for instance, 250,000 protestors marched on the nation’s capital to oppose the Vietnam War after the Supreme Court ordered that school districts desegregate immediately. Furthermore, “Palm Royale,” according to Martin, can remind viewers that to find happiness, people must leave their comfort zones and explore who they are “without wearing a mask.”

Martin reflects on his musical career

Before appearing on stages across the globe, Martin was a budding actor who started in Mexican theatre and briefly appeared on the ABC soap serial General Hospital in the mid-1990s. Even though Martin was content to “surf the wave” of his musical career, he acknowledges that he has always yearned to assume the role of a different character.

Martin is a music legend off-screen. Before attempting to become a worldwide musical phenomenon, the singer-turned-actor rose to fame early as a member of the renowned Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. Reflecting on his musical career, he remarked, “The wave of music was so powerful that I had no choice but to start surfing that wave, and the story speaks for itself. With music, we have been able to reach people worldwide.” Martin hopes that his acting will have the same impact on American popular culture as his singing.

He remarked, “I was fifteen years old the first time I had the chance to do television, to hear the term’ action’ in front of the camera as an actor. I then got the chance to perform in theatre. I even went through an audition to get into the Tisch School of the Arts drama department at New York University.”

More than ten years ago, Martin performed in the Broadway version of the famous musical Evita. He now hopes that “Palm Royale” will be a fresh springboard for a more extensive acting career. Martin said, “At this point in my life, at this age, I needed to play a little more with emotions, but in this way, to tell stories that are not through music, stories of impact, that make viewers think, and that they go to bed with a little emotional homework to make them better people.”

