General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ava Turn to Kevin for Answers?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Friday, May 10, Ava Jerome takes matters into her own hands as she seeks clarity regarding Sonny Corinthos' medication. Meanwhile, Carly's recent actions draw attention, prompting questions from those closest to her, and Josslyn's playful encounter with Dex takes an unexpected turn.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Ava's determination to uncover the truth leads her to Kevin Collins' office, where she hopes to gain insight into Sonny's medical situation. However, Ava must tread carefully to avoid raising suspicions about her motives, aware that Kevin may be wary of her inquiries.

Elsewhere, Carly's visit to Pentonville sparks concern among her allies, particularly Jason, who questions her decision to engage with Jack Brennan. As Carly's actions come under scrutiny, tensions rise, and alliances are tested.

Meanwhile, in a lighthearted moment, Josslyn finds herself caught up in a flirtatious exchange with Dex during an unexpected encounter in the park. What starts as a playful challenge quickly evolves into a competitive race, highlighting the chemistry between the two.

As tensions mount and alliances shift, the residents of Port Charles find themselves embroiled in a web of intrigue and uncertainty. With Ava seeking answers, Carly's actions drawing scrutiny, and Josslyn navigating the complexities of young love, the stage is set for another dramatic day in General Hospital.

