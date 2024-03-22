Learn About Ricky Martin's Parents As The Singer Reflects On How His Father Helped Him Come Out

Ricky Martin is once again crediting his dad for encouraging him to publicly come out as gay in March 2010.

In a new interview, given to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Puerto Rican star revealed that it was his father Enrique, who encouraged him to publically acknowledge his true sexuality.

Reflecting on his life before revealing his gay identity, Ricky, 52, said that his professional team advised him to keep the truth concealed. “This is gonna be the end of your career,” he recalled being told. “You don't have to tell the world. Your friends know, your family knows. Why do you need to stand in front of the camera and talk about it?”

Contrary to this, his dad, understanding “the importance” of coming out, encouraged the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer to take a leap of faith and be true to himself and his fans.

If it weren't for his dad, Ricky Martin wouldn't have revealed his sexuality

After Martin welcomed his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008, the singer’s father sat him down and pressed him enough to speak publicly about his true sexual orientation.

“He said, ‘What are you gonna [do], teach your kids to lie? You gotta be open. You gotta go out…I want to help you. How can we do this?’” the Grammy winner recalled the conversation he had with his father.

He continued on SiriusXM, “And I’m like, ‘All right, Dad, I’m working on it. Gimme a second. I don't know how. I don't know if it's through an interview. I don't know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don't know. Gimme a break, it will come.”

As for his mom’s take on the situation, the Latin music star, who came out to her at age 18, said, “She was concerned because she was, ‘Oh my god, I just don't want you to hurt and people out there are really cruel,’ and so it took her a minute to accept.”

Martin came out as gay in a letter posted on Twitter in March 2010.

“I wish I could come out 20 times. It felt amazing,” he said about the sense of liberation he felt after letting the world know his true identity.

As the singer shares his coming-out experience, here's everything we know about his parents, who played an essential part in Martin's journey.

Who are Ricky Martin’s parents?

Ricky Martin was born Enrique Martin Morales to Doña Nereida Morales and Enrique Martín Negroni. His mother was an accountant by profession while his dad was a psychologist. He worked as a regional supervisor for a Puerto Rican mental health agency.

Though his parents divorced when he was 2, Ricky remained close to both of them.

“I never had to make decisions about who I loved more,” he told People in 1995. “I was always happy.”

