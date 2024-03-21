What Is Ricky Martin’s Palm Royale? Read As Latin Pop Star Explains Plot of His New Series

You might know him for his pop beats from the song Livin’ La Vida Loca, but Ricky Martin is here to impress you again with his acting skills, portraying his best in a star-studded series on Apple TV+.

This time starring alongside a fabulous cast, which includes Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig, the Maria singer has stepped back into his acting career with Palm Royale. Let's get to know what he feels about the series as he spills out the gist of it.

Ricky Martin about his character in Palm Royale

Previously appreciated for his roles in projects such as American Crime Story and more, Ricky Martin has plans to continue his acting career with his latest work.

Palm Royale is a drama miniseries that, alongside the Adrenalina singer, also stars the Wonder Woman 1984 actress.

Speaking of his latest project, Martin stated, “We fight each other. We don’t agree with each other. We don’t like each other in the beginning of the show. And I think that’s because we’re so alike.”

In the Apple TV+ miniseries, the Tal Vez artist’s character name is Robert Diaz, who is a bartender. Wiig plays the role of Maxine Simmons, a lady who wants to get into the high-society resort located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking more about the lead characters in the series, the Vuelve singer said during his interview with NBC News, “She just wants to be abrupt, and a bit vulgar. And forceful into this world. So we have many clashes in the beginning. But then, because I am empathetic, I hold her hand, and I bring her with me. Because I feel that she’s being abused, and Robert has been abused in the past.”

Ricky Martin explains society today and Palm Royale

Palm Beach has a history of entertaining the elite class of society. One can be reminded of John F. Kennedy’s Winter White House, located on the same premises.

Speaking of the societal gap, Ricky Martin explained that his new miniseries is a mirror that shows how society was divided in the old days and how it works today.

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter explained, “I think it’s a reality that we still face in a lot of clubs in America and in Europe nowadays where a very selected group of people can be part of it.”

Although the new project in which Martin stars as a bartender is a comedy-drama, taking place in 1969, the audience will also see a wider social movement.

Watch the 52-year-old spread his magic, this time on the TV screen, in the Apple TV+ miniseries Palm Royale, which airs on Wednesday, March 20.

