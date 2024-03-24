'Generous, Caring and Passionate': Ricky Martin Shares His Qualities As Lover

Ricky Martin made quite an impression on Thursday night after he let a peek into his persona in the bedroom. The Puerto Rican pop star showed up for a fun quiz on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and swept the viewers off their feet with his charisma. In the latest episode of the show, host Cohen had an amusing segment waiting for the ‘Maria’ singer.

Throwing a pillow over to Martin, Cohen didn’t waste any time to start his ‘Pillow Talk’ bit where he asked “fluffy” questions about the Latin singer’s personal life. Following a spectrum of questions, which Martin handled impressively, one answer stole hearts, even Andy Cohen’s.

Ricky Martin owns up to ideal qualities as a lover

After a lot many quirky answers and hearty laughs, host Cohen asked the 52-year-old singer how he’d describe himself as a lover in three words. Taking a moment, Ricky Martin replied, "Generous, caring, passionate." The heartwarming answer from Martin won a compliment from Cohen as he exclaimed, “I love this man!”

Another question thrown at Martin during the ‘Pillow Talk’ segment asked Martin about his love for “feet.” The former Menudo member was prompt in expressing his affinity for feet when he said, “I just love feet.” On the same note, Martin was asked about the repercussions of revealing his foot fetish to the world, earlier in the interview.

Two fans from Rhode Island popped in to ask random questions to Ricky Martin, Seizing the opportunity, one fan got a scoop into what Martin’s DMs now look like. The star revealed that after the GQ interview, where he explained his love for feet, went viral, his DMs were spammed with feet pics from fans. "It's like I greenlit everybody. All the time. That's all I get now, and I'm really happy about it. Some are kind of weird, so I'm like, 'Whoa, no,'" the ‘Vuelve’ singer added.

Ricky Martin has a foot fetish

Speculation about the Puerto Rican singer’s love for feet transpired from his posts on Instagram that carried pictures of his own feet. Therefore, in an interview with GQ back in February, Martin opened up to his fetish. The ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer explained, “I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours.”

Enjoying his single life, Martin admitted he rather enjoys the DMs with feet pics. He has put his dating life on hold as the popular singer has other duties to fulfill. The father-of-four had some turbulence last year following his divorce from the Swedish painter and his husband of six years, Jwan Yosef. The ex-couple announced their separation in a joint statement back in July 2023.

Regardless, things seem to be “super chill” and fun for Martin. Taking care of his four kids, two of which he shares with Yosef, is the priority currently. Yet, the singer, who was voted one of the 50 Most Beautiful People in the World by People Magazine in 2000, has turned heads with his qualities as a lover.

