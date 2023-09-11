Famous Hispanic People
Right from Shakira to Jaime Camil, scroll ahead for a badass list of Latina celebrities and Hispanic people who managed to make a name in their respective fields while garnering a massive fandom.
Get ready to spruce up your Hispanic Heritage Month because this time we have got a fiesta of talent coming your way. From September 15 to October 15, 2022, the world celebrates the spectacular contributions of Hispanic and Latin American culture to our world. With our list of 20 Famous Hispanic people who championed life, we have tried to spotlight some of the most phenomenal Latina and Hispanic stars who took the world by storm. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive into the world of up-and-coming stars in film, politics, as well as the music industry.
The legends listed below have been winning hearts for years. We're talking about the trailblazers who've left their mark in acting, music, politics, and even dance. Think Shakira, whose music made us dance to Salma Hayek whose beauty knows no bounds. And who can forget America Ferrera, the queen who broke barriers on the big screen? So, as we dive headfirst into the revelries of Hispanic Heritage Month, let's raise our virtual glasses to these incredible Hispanic movers and shakers who have managed to mark our hearts. They've achieved greatness, and they're just getting started. Get ready to be wowed and inspired!
20 Famous Hispanic people who have inspired us for years:
1. Gloria Estefan
- Birth name: Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García
- Date of Birth: 1 September 1957
- Age: 66
- Place of birth: Havana, Cuba
- Profession: Singer, actress, businesswoman
- Nationality: American, Cuban
- Years active: 1975–present
The first on our list is the beloved star, Gloria Estefan. You might remember her as the dynamic voice of Miami Sound Machine or from her solo hits that still make you want to move. Gloria's story is all about embracing the American dream, starting in Cuba, as well as then finding global fame. In fact, her life even hit Broadway! In 2022, she lit up the screen in Max's comedy-drama titled Father of the Bride. Talk about a megastar!
2. Shakira
- Birth name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
- Date of Birth: 2 February 1977
- Age: 46
- Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress, philanthropist
- Nationality: Colombian
- Years active: 1990–present
Now, who doesn't know Shakira? She's the Colombian sensation who made our hips tell the truth! From Waka Waka to Hips Don't Lie she's got the world grooving to her unique blend of Latin and Arabic beats. And let's not forget her English crossover - hits like Whenever, Wherever took over the world. Shakira's roots run deep, and she's still serenading us in Spanish with Copa Vacía. Plus, that Super Bowl Halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, and Bad Bunny in 2020, was no less than iconic!
3. Sofía Vergara
- Birth name: Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara
- Date of Birth: July 10, 1972
- Age: 51
- Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
- Profession: Actress, model, television producer, comedian, and host
- Nationality: Colombian
- Years active: 1995–present
Sofía Vergara sure knows how to make us chuckle, Whether she's playing the epic role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit show Modern Family or the way she entertained the globe on America's Got Talent, this Colombian queen has been phenomenal. She has a voice as well as an accent that tickled our funny bones. The Hispanic star proved that by lending her voice to The Emoji Movie. She even made the world laugh out loud with her performance alongside Reese Witherspoon in Hot Pursuit. Sofía Vergara has indeed got that magical touch when it comes to keeping us entertained.
4. Eva Longoria
- Birth name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón
- Date of Birth: March 15, 1975
- Age: 48
- Place of birth: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States
- Profession: Actress, producer, director, activist
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 2000–present
Eva Longoria, the multi-talented Texan of Mexican-American descent, is our definition of a great Hispanic superstar. Starting out with starring in soap operas, she quickly rose to stardom as the unforgettable Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives. But Eva's not just an actress; she's a director, producer, activist, as well as philanthropist. She is indeed a force, both on and off the screen.
5. Jennifer Lopez
- Birth name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez
- Date of Birth: July 24, 1969
- Age: 54
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
- Profession: Singer, actress, dancer, businesswoman, and producer
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1986–present
Let's talk about the queen on the block - Jennifer Lopez, or J.Lo as we like to call her. Born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, she has been an iconic Hispanic celebrity who danced her way into our hearts. She even got to take on iconic roles like Selena. While starring in Hollywood rom-coms like The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, the star also became a music sensation. But she's not just a beloved entertainer; she's a producer and business mogul with an approximate net worth in millions. You’ve got to bow down to the queen!
6. J. Balvin
- Birth name: José Álvaro Osorio Balvin
- Date of Birth: May 7, 1985
- Age: 38
- Place of birth: Medellín, Colombia
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
- Nationality: Colombian
- Years active: 2004–present
J. Balvin, hailing from Medellín, Colombia, is the Hispanic royalty who has taken the world by storm. Moving to the U.S. at 17, he returned to Colombia with a musical fire that's just contagious. While entertaining the world, he also collaborated with artists like Farruko, Daddy Yankee, and even international stars like Rosalía and Dua Lipa. The man made sure the world danced to his beat and still does.
7. Salma Hayek
- Birth name: Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez
- Date of Birth: September 2, 1966
- Age: 57
- Place of birth: Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico
- Profession: Actress and producer
- Nationality: Mexican
- Years active: 1988–present
Salma Hayek has been a true Hollywood gem with roots that trace back to Mexico, Spain, and Lebanon, she has managed to win hearts for years now. Right from her fascinating role in the movie Desperado to her portrayal of artist Frida Kahlo in the Oscar-winning drama titled Frida, Hayek has effortlessly charmed the world with her talent and beauty. With a spectacular career that spans around three decades, the actress has managed to grace our screens by starring in hit movies like From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and even Ugly Betty. The gorgeous Salma Hayek is truly an icon in the world of entertainment.
8. Camila Cabello
- Birth name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao
- Date of Birth: March 3, 1997
- Age: 26
- Place of birth: Cojímar, Havana, Cuba
- Profession: Singer and songwriter
- Nationality: Cuban-American
- Years active: 2012–present
Camila Cabello made an entry into the world of music with a bang. Born in Cojímar, Havana, Cuba, she quickly became a sensation when she gave hits like the addictive Señorita featuring the captivating Shawn Mendes, along with her beloved album titled Romance. Her sultry voice and catchy tunes got her topping the leading musical charts which made her a pop sensation. And, the Hispanic star is not going anywhere.
9. Selena Quintanilla
- Birth name: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez
- Date of Birth: April 16, 1971
- Age of death: 23
- Place of birth: Lake Jackson, Texas, United States
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, fashion designer
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1982–1995
Remember the iconic Tejano singer, named Selena Quintanilla? Although she is no more, her legacy lives on, inspiring artists and fans alike. She has been one of the most iconic Hispanic stars ever known. With her fearless fashion choices, electrifying dance moves, and influential vocals, she managed to be a timeless icon. Netflix even dedicated a series, Selena: The Series, to tell her extraordinary story.
10. Jaime Camil
- Birth name: Jaime Federico Said Camil Saldana da Gama
- Date of Birth: July 22, 1973
- Age: 50
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
- Profession: Actor, singer, television host
- Nationality: Mexican
- Years active: 1993–present
Jaime Camil is a charming Mexican actor who managed to steal our hearts when he starred in the top rom-com telenovelas like La Fea más Bella. Whether it's how he made us laugh in the iconic Netflix show titled Jane The Virgin or how he wowed us on stage with his musicals and plays, he has been a powerful presence. Jaime's Mexican, Brazilian, and Egyptian heritage adds a unique flavor to his undeniable charisma.
11. Ricky Martin
- Birth name: Enrique Martín Morales
- Date of Birth: December 24, 1971
- Age: 51
- Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Profession: Singer, actor, author
- Nationality: Puerto Rican
- Years active: 1984–present
From the early days when he was part of a music group named Menudo to setting the musical world on blaze with his hit song Livin' la Vida Loca, Ricky Martin has been a heartthrob. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he's been making our hips move on his beats for decades. Even after a break, he returned with a bang in 2010, proving that he's still got the magic. He also has his own memoir.
12. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton
- Birth name: Adrienne Eliza Houghton (née Bailon)
- Date of Birth: October 24, 1983
- Age: 39
- Place of birth: Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York City, United States
- Profession: Singer, actress, television personality, and host
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1999–present
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is a Hispanic star who brings a magical mix of singing, and acting, as well as a TV personality, and host to the table. You might remember her from The Cheetah Girls or as the first Latina host on a U.S. daytime talk show, titled The Real. The iconic star not on screen, is busy with her YouTube channel and promoting jewelry and handbag lines.
13. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Birth name: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (commonly known as AOC)
- Date of Birth: October 13, 1989
- Age: 33
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York City, United States
- Profession: Politician, U.S. Representative
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 2019–present
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC, didn't just make headlines in politics but went on to become an inspiration. The U.S. representative bagged a seat in the U.S. Congress when she was just 29, not just that she's the youngest woman to have been ever elected for the position. Her story of working as a waitress and bartender before she entered politics is no less than the American dream.
14. Bad Bunny
- Birth name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio
- Date of Birth: March 10, 1994
- Age: 29
- Place of birth: Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
- Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter, actor
- Nationality: Puerto Rican
- Years active: 2016–present
The Hispanic star or rather a Puerto Rican sensation, Bad Bunny has definitely won hearts. His commendable journey went from bagging groceries to topping the biggest charts. The man has been known for his distinctive style and contributions to the world of music. He also got to collaborate with artists like Drake, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. Not only that, he has received a prestigious Grammy nomination. And who can forget the superstar’s electrifying performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show?
15. Danny Trejo
- Birth name: Danny Trejo
- Date of Birth: May 16, 1944
- Age: 79
- Place of birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, restaurateur, and activist
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1985–present
Danny Trejo has been a legendary actor who has been loved by fans. The man is also a restaurateur and is of Mexican descent. With an exceptionally impressive list of acting credits, he is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. He caught everyone's attention after he bagged roles in hit films like Heat, and From Dusk Till Dawn, as well as Desperado.
16. America Ferrera
- Birth name: America Georgine Ferrera
- Date of Birth: April 18, 1984
- Age: 39
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, producer, director, and activist
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 2002–present
America Ferrera is a beloved Hispanic celeb, who is famous for being an actress, producer, director, as well as activist. She made history with her epic role in the Hollywood hit Ugly Betty. She even went on to win multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy at just 23. She is indeed a trailblazer who deserves a spot on this list. The actress also managed to earn recognition for her phenomenal work in NBC’s hit show titled Superstore.
17. Constance Marie
- Birth name: Constance Marie López
- Date of Birth: September 9, 1965
- Age: 58
- Place of birth: East Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, dancer
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1982–present
Constance Marie is a Hispanic celebrity of Mexican descent. The star danced her way into our hearts when she played Selena Quintanilla's mom in the famous biopic titled Selena. She was even the lead star in hit films like George Lopez as well as Switched at Birth. Not just that, this versatile actress even made appearances in famous series like That '70s Show as well as CSI along with Amazon Prime shows titled With Love as well as Undone.
18. Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Birth name: Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Date of Birth: January 16, 1980
- Age: 43
- Place of birth: Manhattan, New York City, United States
- Profession: Composer, lyricist, playwright, actor, and singer
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1996–present
Lin-Manuel Miranda was born to Puerto Rican parents in Washington Heights. The man managed to take the world of entertainment by storm. His groundbreaking contribution to musicals like the famous In the Heights and Hamilton has made him a household name. The man even lent his talents to Disney's famous creations titled Moana as well as Encanto.
19. Rosalía
- Birth name: Rosalía Vila Tobella
- Date of Birth: September 25, 1992
- Age: 30
- Place of birth: Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Catalonia, Spain
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and record producer
- Nationality: Spanish
- Years active: 2013–present
Rosalía is another incredible Hispanic celebrity who managed to win hearts all around the world. She managed to bring a pretty striking Spanish and Catalan flair to the world of Latin pop. Not just that, her albums Los Ángeles and El Mal Querer managed to acquire the prestigious Latin Grammy. She has even collaborated with famous musical artists like J. Balvin, Ozuna, and Travis Scott which made her journey as a rising star delightful for her fans.
20. Zoe Saldana
- Birth name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario
- Date of Birth: June 19, 1978
- Age: 45
- Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States
- Profession: Actress
- Nationality: American
- Years active: 1999–present
Zoe Saldana, with Dominican and Puerto Rican roots, found her passion for acting pretty early. She entertained the world with her epic performances in Hollywood hits like Star Trek, Avatar, and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The Hispanic actress is indeed a sci-fi icon. Not just that, she has also lent her voice to Maria in the famous Book of Life.
The above-listed 20 famous Hispanic people include just a few of the incredible Hispanic talents who've made their mark on the world. However, each one has a unique story and style that keeps us entertained as well as inspired. The list is merely a spartan way to celebrate these champions of life! These incredible Hispanic stars have not only conquered the world but have also left an indelible mark on our hearts. They continue to inspire, entertain, and make us proud of their achievements.
