Get ready to spruce up your Hispanic Heritage Month because this time we have got a fiesta of talent coming your way. From September 15 to October 15, 2022, the world celebrates the spectacular contributions of Hispanic and Latin American culture to our world. With our list of 20 Famous Hispanic people who championed life, we have tried to spotlight some of the most phenomenal Latina and Hispanic stars who took the world by storm. So, what are you waiting for? Let’s dive into the world of up-and-coming stars in film, politics, as well as the music industry.

The legends listed below have been winning hearts for years. We're talking about the trailblazers who've left their mark in acting, music, politics, and even dance. Think Shakira, whose music made us dance to Salma Hayek whose beauty knows no bounds. And who can forget America Ferrera, the queen who broke barriers on the big screen? So, as we dive headfirst into the revelries of Hispanic Heritage Month, let's raise our virtual glasses to these incredible Hispanic movers and shakers who have managed to mark our hearts. They've achieved greatness, and they're just getting started. Get ready to be wowed and inspired!

20 Famous Hispanic people who have inspired us for years:

1. Gloria Estefan

Birth name: Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García

Gloria María Milagrosa Fajardo García Date of Birth: 1 September 1957

1 September 1957 Age: 66

66 Place of birth: Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba Profession: Singer, actress, businesswoman

Singer, actress, businesswoman Nationality: American, Cuban

American, Cuban Years active: 1975–present

The first on our list is the beloved star, Gloria Estefan. You might remember her as the dynamic voice of Miami Sound Machine or from her solo hits that still make you want to move. Gloria's story is all about embracing the American dream, starting in Cuba, as well as then finding global fame. In fact, her life even hit Broadway! In 2022, she lit up the screen in Max's comedy-drama titled Father of the Bride. Talk about a megastar!

2. Shakira

Birth name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Date of Birth: 2 February 1977

2 February 1977 Age: 46

46 Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress, philanthropist

Singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actress, philanthropist Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Years active: 1990–present

Now, who doesn't know Shakira? She's the Colombian sensation who made our hips tell the truth! From Waka Waka to Hips Don't Lie she's got the world grooving to her unique blend of Latin and Arabic beats. And let's not forget her English crossover - hits like Whenever, Wherever took over the world. Shakira's roots run deep, and she's still serenading us in Spanish with Copa Vacía. Plus, that Super Bowl Halftime show with Jennifer Lopez, J. Balvin, and Bad Bunny in 2020, was no less than iconic!

3. Sofía Vergara

Birth name: Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara

Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara Date of Birth: July 10, 1972

July 10, 1972 Age: 51

51 Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia

Barranquilla, Colombia Profession: Actress, model, television producer, comedian, and host

Actress, model, television producer, comedian, and host Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Years active: 1995–present

Sofía Vergara sure knows how to make us chuckle, Whether she's playing the epic role of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit show Modern Family or the way she entertained the globe on America's Got Talent, this Colombian queen has been phenomenal. She has a voice as well as an accent that tickled our funny bones. The Hispanic star proved that by lending her voice to The Emoji Movie. She even made the world laugh out loud with her performance alongside Reese Witherspoon in Hot Pursuit. Sofía Vergara has indeed got that magical touch when it comes to keeping us entertained.

4. Eva Longoria

Birth name: Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón

Eva Jacqueline Longoria Bastón Date of Birth: March 15, 1975

March 15, 1975 Age: 48

48 Place of birth: Corpus Christi, Texas, United States

Corpus Christi, Texas, United States Profession: Actress, producer, director, activist

Actress, producer, director, activist Nationality: American

American Years active: 2000–present

Eva Longoria, the multi-talented Texan of Mexican-American descent, is our definition of a great Hispanic superstar. Starting out with starring in soap operas, she quickly rose to stardom as the unforgettable Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives. But Eva's not just an actress; she's a director, producer, activist, as well as philanthropist. She is indeed a force, both on and off the screen.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Birth name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez Date of Birth: July 24, 1969

July 24, 1969 Age: 54

54 Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

The Bronx, New York, United States Profession: Singer, actress, dancer, businesswoman, and producer

Singer, actress, dancer, businesswoman, and producer Nationality: American

American Years active: 1986–present

Let's talk about the queen on the block - Jennifer Lopez, or J.Lo as we like to call her. Born in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, she has been an iconic Hispanic celebrity who danced her way into our hearts. She even got to take on iconic roles like Selena. While starring in Hollywood rom-coms like The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan, the star also became a music sensation. But she's not just a beloved entertainer; she's a producer and business mogul with an approximate net worth in millions. You’ve got to bow down to the queen!

6. J. Balvin

Birth name: José Álvaro Osorio Balvin

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin Date of Birth: May 7, 1985

May 7, 1985 Age: 38

38 Place of birth: Medellín, Colombia

Medellín, Colombia Profession: Singer and songwrite r

Singer and songwrite Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Years active: 2004–present

J. Balvin, hailing from Medellín, Colombia, is the Hispanic royalty who has taken the world by storm. Moving to the U.S. at 17, he returned to Colombia with a musical fire that's just contagious. While entertaining the world, he also collaborated with artists like Farruko, Daddy Yankee, and even international stars like Rosalía and Dua Lipa. The man made sure the world danced to his beat and still does.

7. Salma Hayek

Birth name: Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez

Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez Date of Birth: September 2, 1966

September 2, 1966 Age: 57

57 Place of birth: Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico

Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico Profession: Actress and producer

Actress and producer Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Years active: 1988–present

Salma Hayek has been a true Hollywood gem with roots that trace back to Mexico, Spain, and Lebanon, she has managed to win hearts for years now. Right from her fascinating role in the movie Desperado to her portrayal of artist Frida Kahlo in the Oscar-winning drama titled Frida, Hayek has effortlessly charmed the world with her talent and beauty. With a spectacular career that spans around three decades, the actress has managed to grace our screens by starring in hit movies like From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, and even Ugly Betty. The gorgeous Salma Hayek is truly an icon in the world of entertainment.

8. Camila Cabello

Birth name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao Date of Birth: March 3, 1997

March 3, 1997 Age: 26

26 Place of birth: Cojímar, Havana, Cuba

Cojímar, Havana, Cuba Profession: Singer and songwriter

Singer and songwriter Nationality: Cuban-American

Cuban-American Years active: 2012–present

Camila Cabello made an entry into the world of music with a bang. Born in Cojímar, Havana, Cuba, she quickly became a sensation when she gave hits like the addictive Señorita featuring the captivating Shawn Mendes, along with her beloved album titled Romance. Her sultry voice and catchy tunes got her topping the leading musical charts which made her a pop sensation. And, the Hispanic star is not going anywhere.

9. Selena Quintanilla

Birth name: Selena Quintanilla-Pérez

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez Date of Birth: April 16, 1971

April 16, 1971 Age of death: 23

23 Place of birth: Lake Jackson, Texas, United States

Lake Jackson, Texas, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter, fashion designer

Singer, songwriter, fashion designer Nationality: American

American Years active: 1982–1995

Remember the iconic Tejano singer, named Selena Quintanilla? Although she is no more, her legacy lives on, inspiring artists and fans alike. She has been one of the most iconic Hispanic stars ever known. With her fearless fashion choices, electrifying dance moves, and influential vocals, she managed to be a timeless icon. Netflix even dedicated a series, Selena: The Series, to tell her extraordinary story.

10. Jaime Camil

Birth name: Jaime Federico Said Camil Saldana da Gama

Jaime Federico Said Camil Saldana da Gama Date of Birth: July 22, 1973

July 22, 1973 Age: 50

50 Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Actor, singer, television host

Actor, singer, television host Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Years active: 1993–present

Jaime Camil is a charming Mexican actor who managed to steal our hearts when he starred in the top rom-com telenovelas like La Fea más Bella. Whether it's how he made us laugh in the iconic Netflix show titled Jane The Virgin or how he wowed us on stage with his musicals and plays, he has been a powerful presence. Jaime's Mexican, Brazilian, and Egyptian heritage adds a unique flavor to his undeniable charisma.

11. Ricky Martin

Birth name: Enrique Martín Morales

Enrique Martín Morales Date of Birth: December 24, 1971

December 24, 1971 Age: 51

51 Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico Profession: Singer, actor, author

Singer, actor, author Nationality: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Years active: 1984–present

From the early days when he was part of a music group named Menudo to setting the musical world on blaze with his hit song Livin' la Vida Loca, Ricky Martin has been a heartthrob. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he's been making our hips move on his beats for decades. Even after a break, he returned with a bang in 2010, proving that he's still got the magic. He also has his own memoir.

12. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Birth name: Adrienne Eliza Houghton (née Bailon)

Adrienne Eliza Houghton (née Bailon) Date of Birth: October 24, 1983

October 24, 1983 Age: 39

39 Place of birth: Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York City, United States

Lower East Side, Manhattan, New York City, United States Profession: Singer, actress, television personality, and host

Singer, actress, television personality, and host Nationality: American

American Years active: 1999–present

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is a Hispanic star who brings a magical mix of singing, and acting, as well as a TV personality, and host to the table. You might remember her from The Cheetah Girls or as the first Latina host on a U.S. daytime talk show, titled The Real. The iconic star not on screen, is busy with her YouTube channel and promoting jewelry and handbag lines.

13. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Birth name: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (commonly known as AOC)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (commonly known as AOC) Date of Birth: October 13, 1989

October 13, 1989 Age : 33

: 33 Place of birth : The Bronx, New York City, United States

: The Bronx, New York City, United States Profession: Politician, U.S. Representative

Politician, U.S. Representative Nationality: American

American Years active: 2019–present

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC, didn't just make headlines in politics but went on to become an inspiration. The U.S. representative bagged a seat in the U.S. Congress when she was just 29, not just that she's the youngest woman to have been ever elected for the position. Her story of working as a waitress and bartender before she entered politics is no less than the American dream.

14. Bad Bunny

Birth name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio Date of Birth: March 10, 1994

March 10, 1994 Age: 29

29 Place of birth: Vega Baja, Puerto Rico

Vega Baja, Puerto Rico Profession: Singer, rapper, songwriter, actor

Singer, rapper, songwriter, actor Nationality: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Years active: 2016–present

The Hispanic star or rather a Puerto Rican sensation, Bad Bunny has definitely won hearts. His commendable journey went from bagging groceries to topping the biggest charts. The man has been known for his distinctive style and contributions to the world of music. He also got to collaborate with artists like Drake, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. Not only that, he has received a prestigious Grammy nomination. And who can forget the superstar’s electrifying performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show?

15. Danny Trejo

Birth name: Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo Date of Birth: May 16, 1944

May 16, 1944 Age: 79

79 Place of birth: Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, United States

Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, restaurateur, and activist

Actor, restaurateur, and activist Nationality: American

American Years active: 1985–present

Danny Trejo has been a legendary actor who has been loved by fans. The man is also a restaurateur and is of Mexican descent. With an exceptionally impressive list of acting credits, he is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. He caught everyone's attention after he bagged roles in hit films like Heat, and From Dusk Till Dawn, as well as Desperado.

16. America Ferrera

Birth name: America Georgine Ferrera

America Georgine Ferrera Date of Birth: April 18, 1984

April 18, 1984 Age: 39

39 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, producer, director, and activist

Actress, producer, director, and activist Nationality: American

American Years active: 2002–present

America Ferrera is a beloved Hispanic celeb, who is famous for being an actress, producer, director, as well as activist. She made history with her epic role in the Hollywood hit Ugly Betty. She even went on to win multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy at just 23. She is indeed a trailblazer who deserves a spot on this list. The actress also managed to earn recognition for her phenomenal work in NBC’s hit show titled Superstore.



17. Constance Marie

Birth name: Constance Marie López

Constance Marie López Date of Birth: September 9, 1965

September 9, 1965 Age: 58

58 Place of birth: East Los Angeles, California, United States

East Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, dancer

Actress, dancer Nationality: American

American Years active: 1982–present

Constance Marie is a Hispanic celebrity of Mexican descent. The star danced her way into our hearts when she played Selena Quintanilla's mom in the famous biopic titled Selena. She was even the lead star in hit films like George Lopez as well as Switched at Birth. Not just that, this versatile actress even made appearances in famous series like That '70s Show as well as CSI along with Amazon Prime shows titled With Love as well as Undone.

18. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Birth name: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Date of Birth: January 16, 1980

January 16, 1980 Age: 43

43 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York City, United States

Manhattan, New York City, United States Profession: Composer, lyricist, playwright, actor, and singer

Composer, lyricist, playwright, actor, and singer Nationality: American

American Years active: 1996–present

Lin-Manuel Miranda was born to Puerto Rican parents in Washington Heights. The man managed to take the world of entertainment by storm. His groundbreaking contribution to musicals like the famous In the Heights and Hamilton has made him a household name. The man even lent his talents to Disney's famous creations titled Moana as well as Encanto.

19. Rosalía

Birth name: Rosalía Vila Tobella

Rosalía Vila Tobella Date of Birth: September 25, 1992

of Birth: September 25, 1992 Age : 30

: 30 Place of birth: Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Catalonia, Spain

Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Catalonia, Spain Profession: Singer, songwriter, and record producer

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Years active: 2013–present

Rosalía is another incredible Hispanic celebrity who managed to win hearts all around the world. She managed to bring a pretty striking Spanish and Catalan flair to the world of Latin pop. Not just that, her albums Los Ángeles and El Mal Querer managed to acquire the prestigious Latin Grammy. She has even collaborated with famous musical artists like J. Balvin, Ozuna, and Travis Scott which made her journey as a rising star delightful for her fans.

20. Zoe Saldana

Birth name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario

Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario Date of Birth: June 19, 1978

June 19, 1978 Age: 45

45 Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, United States

Passaic, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress

Actress Nationality: American

American Years active: 1999–present

Zoe Saldana, with Dominican and Puerto Rican roots, found her passion for acting pretty early. She entertained the world with her epic performances in Hollywood hits like Star Trek, Avatar, and the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The Hispanic actress is indeed a sci-fi icon. Not just that, she has also lent her voice to Maria in the famous Book of Life.

The above-listed 20 famous Hispanic people include just a few of the incredible Hispanic talents who've made their mark on the world. However, each one has a unique story and style that keeps us entertained as well as inspired. The list is merely a spartan way to celebrate these champions of life! These incredible Hispanic stars have not only conquered the world but have also left an indelible mark on our hearts. They continue to inspire, entertain, and make us proud of their achievements.

