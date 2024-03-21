Who Are Ricky Martin's Children? Know More About His Kids As Singer Poses With Twins At Palm Royale Premiere

Ricky Martin proudly displayed his 15-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino, at the Palm Royale premiere. The Livin' La Vida Loca singer attended the event at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California last Thursday.

Martin turned the red carpet into a family affair, posing with his twins to celebrate his starring role in the Apple+ drama.

Martin welcomed the twins via surrogate in 2008 before marrying his ex, Jwan Yosef. He's also a father to Lucia, 5, and Renn, 4, whom he welcomed during his relationship with Yosef.

The former couple announced their divorce last summer after six years of marriage. They expressed their desire to maintain a healthy family dynamic and friendship for the sake of their children.

In 2020, Martin told Out magazine that he worried he might never become a father because of his sexuality.

“For many years, I dreamed of being a father, but as a closeted gay man, I feared I wouldn't have that opportunity," he shared, before deciding to pursue surrogacy. "Adoption is a beautiful option, but it's challenging for gay men in some countries."

At the time, he also expressed his desire for a large family and to have many grandchildren in the future, envisioning Sundays filled with family gatherings, though acknowledging that the future is uncertain.

Get the scoop on Ricky Martin's 4 kids

Matteo, 15

Matteo, born in August 2008, was the first to arrive, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., as reported by People. Martin described Matteo as more alert and active, noting that his name means gift from God. In 2020, Martin mentioned how his twins have become more engaged in his music and are discerning critics.

They're selective and passionate about music. When I bring home something they don't enjoy, they're honest. They also express their approval, especially with my new single. One of the twins heard it and said, “Nice. Yeah. This I like,” Martin told Entertainment Tonight.

He mentioned to Extra that Matteo had a strong interest in the arts. In 2022, Matteo joined his father on the set of one of his music videos, as shared by the singer in a photo where Matteo is seen smiling while seated in a director's chair.

Valentino, 15

Born via surrogate just minutes after his fraternal brother, Martin described Valentino as the opposite of Matteo as a newborn. He shared with People shortly after Valentino's birth that Valentino loves to sleep.

At that time, the singer referred to him as Mr. Peace and Love because of his calm demeanor. In a 2020 interview with Extra, Martin revealed Valentino's aspiration to become a YouTuber, noting that Matteo is more interested in the arts.

Last year, Matteo and Valentino surprised their dad by joining him onstage during his concert in Locarno, Switzerland. Martin shared the heartwarming moment on Instagram, expressing his joy at the twins' unexpected appearance.

Lucia, 5

Lucia was born on December 24, 2018, through a surrogate. She shares the same birthday as her father, Martin. Martin and his partner at the time, Yosef, joyfully announced Lucia's birth on New Year's Eve of 2018 on Instagram. They expressed their love for their new daughter and gratitude for the gift of life.

Fast forward to 2021, Martin celebrated Lucia's third birthday with a touching Instagram post. The post featured heartwarming moments of father-daughter bonding, including a video of Lucia running into Martin's arms while they were enjoying time together at the beach.

Renn, 4

Renn, the youngest of the siblings, was born just nine months after his sister Lucia. Martin and his ex-partner Yosef welcomed Renn through a surrogate on October 29, 2019. They happily announced his arrival on Instagram, with Martin sharing a heartwarming photo of him and Yosef cuddling their newborn son, along with the caption Nuestro hijo, which means our son.

At that moment, Martin also used the hashtag elbebéhanacido, which translates to TheBabyIsBorn in English, in the caption. This hashtag unveiled the child's full name: Renn Martin-Yosef.

Like his siblings, Renn sometimes shows up on the singer's social media. In a sweet photo Martin posted on Instagram in 2021, Renn was playfully hanging upside down over his dad's head while receiving a kiss on the cheek.

