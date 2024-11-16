Donny Osmond Opens Up About His Friendship With Michael Jackson; Learn Here

While Donny Osmond and Michael Jackson shared a strong bond of friendship, the two also had many things in common. As seen in the recent MTV Entertainment Studios documentary Larger than Life: Reign of the Boybands, the highly acclaimed musician from the family band the Osmonds reminisced about the sweet times he spent with the Beat It artist.

Osmond also reflected on the many comparisons between him and Jackson. Recalling the time spent with Michael, the Puppy Love artist noted that the comparison between the Osmonds and the Jackson 5 is simply “uncanny.”

He then went on to mention that both families had nine children and that Michael Jackson and Donny Osmond were the seventh child of nine in their respective families. Additionally, he shared that both of their mothers had the same birthday. “Michael and I are the same age," the I'll Make a Man Out of You artist remarked.

With all these striking similarities, it's worth noting that both Osmond and Michael Jackson were part of their family bands and rose to fame at a very young age.

They both went on to have successful solo careers. Recalling a memorable moment, Donny Osmond shared that Michael Jackson once called him the only person in the world who truly understood the childhood he had.

Advertisement

Donny Osmond also reflected on having a strict father. Speaking about George Osmond, the Morning Side of the Mountain artist described his father as a man with an incredibly strong work ethic.

Further talking about his army sergeant father, Osmond then stated, "I remember as a tiny little kid, my brothers in front of that piano playing and learning the parts and harmonizing to where it was perfect.”

The I'm Leaving It Up To You artist then added that even when the family band the Osmonds were at the height of their fame back in the 1970s, their father still asked them to get back in the rehearsal hall, practice, or make new tracks.

Donny Osmond then mentioned that having a strong father in life is very important.

Larger Than Life is available to stream on Paramount+.

ALSO READ: Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Jaafar Jackson Pushed Back To Fall 2025 Release By Lionsgate