Michael Jackson Biopic Starring Jaafar Jackson Pushed Back To Fall 2025 Release By Lionsgate

Michael Jackson's biopic gets a new release date in the fall of 2025 as Lionsgate pushes back its original April 18th, 2025 release. Lionsgate also provided an updated release timeframe for one of the most awaited films which has been spun for the fall of 2025.

Newly announced dates show that Antoine Fuqua-helmed biopic Michael depicting the life of the late superstar Michael Jackson will be in theaters from October 3, 2025. The release of the movie was postponed by 6 months from the date previously planned which was in April 2025.

Jaafar Jackson, the King of Pop’s nephew, plays the lead along with Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo supporting him. Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain are the producers, while the script is written by John Logan. Michael promises to look into Jackson’s career achievements as well as his life-defining events and the controversies surrounding him.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, director Fuqua said of the movie, "Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist — but he was a human being, and we’re exploring that. I’m very excited about it."

Some clips from the film presented at CinemaCon in April suggested that the movie will extend over thirty trademark songs composed by Jackson. There has been a focus on not missing any essential aspects of his tale by keeping a long duration for the movie.

The movie will focus on the resolution of his life and death, in which his genius is often overlooked due to the bombardment by various factors often portrayed by the media. King said, "Behind the unrelenting scrutiny and the accusations and the blinding media spotlight, he was simply a man. A man who lived a very complicated life. The movie will get into all of it."

Among the moments shown in the trailer were the Jackson 5’s rendition of ‘ABC’ and Jaafar Jackson performing Man in the Mirror at a concert in the 1990s, where he impersonated his uncle’s signature movement and stage presence. Michael Jackson's biopic will arrive on October 3, 2025.

