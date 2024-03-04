You Are Not Getting the Top G’: Andrew Tate Claims Taylor Swift Is ‘Stuck With’ Travis Kelce Because He Rejected Her

Self-proclaimed misogynist and former American kickboxer Andrew Tate has once again sparked a controversy by speaking on his favorite subject, Taylor Swift. Andrew Tate has said that Taylor Swift is stuck with “Mr. Vaccine” (Travis Kelce) because she sold her soul for that and thereby he rejected her.

While speaking on a podcast show with Matt Kimm, Andrew spoke his heart out on whether he was the boyfriend of Taylor Swift. He said that he could have been, but then he would have had to sell his soul for it and speak things that were publicly acceptable to the masses, and he was not ready to do any of that.

“Sorry Taylor Swift. You are not going to get the top G, because you are stuck with Mr Vaccine (Travis Kelce). You didn't allow me, you sold your soul but I refused,” he said.

He further said, “I could have 100 per cent been Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I could have the saline injection (vaccine), and I could have been Taylor Swift's boyfriend. I could have Dua Lipa and Katy Perry in the corner cocked. I could have taken Britney Spears for a ride. But yeah I could have sold my soul, and been at the Grammys, at the Oscars. I could have shut up about certain things. I could have kept a semblance of my messages and said a few things.”

‘Don’t want to be part of their lives’

Andrew Tate quoted his famous interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where he openly spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine, calling it ‘poison’ and his views on the Israel-Palestine war, which he terms as genocide by Israel.

He said he didn’t sell his soul and spoke things that others wanted him to say. And thereby he doesn’t want to be part of their lives. He contended that it’s not him, but them who don’t get the benefit of having him in their club.

“Its not that I don't get access to their lives. They don't get the benefit of me being part of their stupid club with me. I win. They need me more than I need them. Give them the Grammy awards. Apart from three or four people, nobody even recognizes them because they have sold their souls,” he said.

Tate said that Taylor Swift will have to settle with the second place for the rest of her life because his soul is not for sale.

Andrew Tate’s controversy with Taylor Swift is not new

This is not the first time Andrew Tate has spoken about American singer, Taylor Swift. Swift, who is in a relationship with Football player Travis Kelce, has been targeted by Andrew Tate in the recent past also.

A few days back, Andrew Tate mocked Taylor Swift for average looks and not being equally good in comparison to Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, the former American kickboxer is also facing a rape trial in Romania, and he along with his brother were even jailed for 7 months.

The 36-year-old former boxer has approximately 6.9 million followers on social media and commands a huge following. He has also trolled climate activist, Greta Thunberg once, saying he had 33 cars and he would send her a list of their “respective enormous emissions”.

