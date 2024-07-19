Edinburgh Festival Play Producers Psych Themselves Up For Potential Protest By Audience Over Plot; DETAILS Here

Edinburgh Festival is all set to open its first show about J.K. Rowling’s trans row in the upcoming month. The announcement of the play has divided the audience over the plot, which revolves around the infamous J.K. Rowling-Harry Potter stars’ trans row. The managers of the festival have released a statement saying that they have taken all the measures possible for the protests that could be held ahead of the show’s opening.

Joshua Kaplan, a well-known writer for TERF and Tokyo Vice, is the man behind the drama that will play out in theaters. The writer has penned down a fictional conversation between the author and the Harry Potter actor to be performed on stage.

Statement released by the producer of the play at the Edinburgh Festival

In the statement released by the producer of the play, he mentioned that the preparations for the protest have been laid out in any worst-case scenario. The showrunner also mentioned that security forces, too, had been informed about the potential mishap beforehand.

The statement read, “We expect that most people, if they’re intending on disrupting what we’re doing, that will happen in the auditorium of the theatre. We have processes in place that are going to deal with that.”

It further stated, “If someone feels compelled to disrupt the performance, I’m hoping they’ll at least give it a moment to start so they can see the work.” Ahead of the show, the protests have begun online and the people are against the play, claiming that the makers are mocking the views of the author of the popular novel series.

Rehearsals for the play are underway

The practice sessions for the play are currently underway at Edinburgh Hall. The rehearsals began on July 15, when the cast gathered for the first time for the script reading session. J.K. Rowling’s role will be portrayed by Laura Kay Bailey; Piers MacKenzie will portray Daniel Radcliffe; Trelawny Kean will portray Emma Watson; and Tom Longmire will play the role of Rupert Grint.

According to one of the media portals, Kaplan stated that he is constantly making changes to the script according to Rowling’s tweets on the topic, such as the recent example where the author claimed to want to meet the new prime minister, Keir Starmer, to discuss the issue.

The makers have not yet shared the release date of the play.

