Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals how she changed in prison; Exploring the sneak peek of her new interview

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her life in prison in a new interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America.

Gypsy who spent 8 years in prison for her part in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder says she learned and grew as a person while in prison, reports TMZ. The tabloid obtained an exclusive clip of Gypsy’s first sit-down interview post her prison release.

The aforementioned interview is set to air on Friday on Good Morning America.

Gypsy was released early after serving 8 out of her 10-year sentence in prison on December 28.

She was the victim of her mother’s Munchausen by proxy syndrome.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a changed woman after spending 8 years in prison

In the exclusive clip obtained by TMZ, Gypsy Blanchard looks well put together in a black outfit with a plunging neckline. She gracefully keeps her French-manicured hands on her lap, indicating her calm and composed state of mind.

She can be seen engaging in a conversation with ABC News’ senior national affairs correspondent, Deborah Roberts.

Per TMZ, Gypsy Blanchard told the interviewer she is a different person after spending the last few years of her life in prison. She reportedly said she has become the woman she always dreamed she would be.

Giving more inputs, Gypsy said she learned through trial and error in the prison, just like everyone outside the prison does.

For the later part of the interview, Gypsy Blanchard is joined by her husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022 while she was still in prison.

The full interview is slated to air on Friday on Good Morning America.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s documentary drops today

The world will hear Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s story from Gypsy herself.

A documentary titled Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard is all set to drop on Friday, 8 pm on Lifetime.

“After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth,” Gypsy said in the trailer of the show. The cable channel interviewed Gypsy over the course of 18 months for the six-part documentary which will air on January 5, 6, and 7 respectively in three installments of two episodes each.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

