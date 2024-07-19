Emilia Clarke, Gerard Butler, And Simone Ashley Lead Voice Cast For The Night Before Christmas In Wonderland

Ready for yet another holiday film? Well, it's confirmed. Emilia Clarke, Gerard Butler, and Simone Ashley are officially lending their voices to the upcoming animated musical The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland. Produced by Universal Pictures Content Group and Lupus Films, the film is based on Carys Lexington's bestselling book, which mashes up two classic stories: Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland and Clement Clarke Moore’s poem 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Popular Hollywood name Gerard Butler is set to voice St. Nick, while Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke will play the Queen of Hearts and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley will play Alice.

What is the film The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland about?

The film The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland is described as a blend of fun and festive vibes. According to Variety, the official synopsis reads:

"This time, it’s St. Nick’s turn for an adventure down the rabbit hole. He meets the Mad Hatter, recast as a high-fashion, reindeer-loving tea party host; the White Rabbit, an endearingly scatterbrained and forgetful character; the Queen of Hearts, a Scrooge-esque tinsel-hater; her antagonistic sidekick, the Cheshire Cat; and Alice, whose kindness helps St. Nick save Christmas."

Peter Baynton will be directing this film, while Sara Daddy has written the screenplay alongside lyricist Amy Wadge to provide the original music and songs.

What do the makers say about the upcoming movie?

Universal Pictures Content Group and Lupus Films have previously collaborated on beloved book adaptations like Mog’s Christmas and many other films. Ruth Fielding and Camilla Deakin produce for Lupus Films. Universal Pictures Content Group EVP Helen Parker serves as executive producer alongside Butler and Alan Siegel for G-BASE, and Clarke for Magical Thinking Pictures.

“It has been a joy to bring together this incredibly creative team and sprinkle some of Lupus Films’ animated magic into the mix,” said Fielding. “The wonderfully wacky characters, starry voice cast, and toe-tapping tunes come together in a fantastic festive fairy tale for the whole family to enjoy.”

Furthermore, Helen Parker said that bringing one of the best cast names together alongside such prominent makers for the film has been a fun and heartwarming experience altogether.

