Britney Spears Responds To Ozzy Osbourne’s Critique Of Her Instagram Dancing, Calls His Family Boring

Britney Spears has consistently proven her resilience and strength despite the difficulties she has faced. She takes no nonsense and lives life on her own terms. Recently, she clapped back at the Osbourne family after patriarch Ozzy Osbourne said he was “fed up” with seeing the singer’s dancing videos on Instagram.

“I’m gonna do a photo shoot with Kate [Beckinsale] and tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f–k off!!!” the singer wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Osbourne’s comments about the pop icon were included in Tuesday’s episode of his family’s Osbournes podcast. Furthermore, Spears added, “I know what it’s like to be judged, but I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”

What's the actual drama behind Britney Spears' clap back

Osbourne’s comments about Spears were included in Tuesday’s episode of his family’s Osbournes podcast. His daughter, Kelly, also shared her opinion and said she felt “sorry” for Spears. “You know, it’s sad, very, very sad,” Ozzy added in agreement.

Her dancing was brought up on the Osbourne family’s podcast after Spears posted a throwback video of herself moving to Madonna’s I’m Addicted. In the caption of her video — in which she dressed in gold underwear and a red and gold bra top — she admitted she lost some confidence after her divorce. Additionally, she noted that she could benefit from some therapy.

Britney Spears on her struggle with moving on after divorce

Singer Britney Spears and ex-partner, model Sam Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage in 2023. Spears and Mr. Asghari got married on June 9, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, California, after six years together. Sam Asghari and Britney Spears met in 2016 when they appeared together in a music video for her single Slumber Party.

After the divorce, the couple split up because they couldn't resolve their differences. Spears talked about how she felt mentally after the divorce and mentioned that she realized she needed to take a step back because she had a false sense of confidence after the separation. She also expressed that she wanted to spend more time reflecting on her thoughts, especially since 2023 had some of her lowest moments, like the divorce, but also some of her best moments.

