Everything To Know About Elizabeth Chambers-Armie Hammer's Relationship; Here's What She Said About Their Public Divorce

Elizabeth Chambers, the founder of BIRD Bakery, is bravely addressing the painful aftermath of her highly publicized divorce from actor Armie Hammer. In a candid interview on the premiere episode of Freeform's reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, Chambers, aged 41, opens up about the challenges she faced in the wake of her marriage's dissolution and the scandals that ensued.

But before that, let’s delve into the relationship timeline of Chambers and Hammer, exploring the reasons for the former couple’s separation.

The relationship timeline of Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer

The love story of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers began long before their extravagant wedding in May 2010. Meeting through mutual friends, Hammer was immediately smitten by Chambers, despite her being in a relationship at the time. Their bond blossomed, leading to a romantic relationship that culminated in marriage in 2010. Over the years, they welcomed two beautiful children, daughter Harper Grace and son Ford Douglas Armand, solidifying their family unit.

Despite the outward appearance of a happy marriage, differences began to surface, leading to their eventual separation in 2020. Announcing their separation, the former couple released a joint statement on their Instagram which read, “TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset. And thank you to Hopsey’s friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment.”

Chambers and Hammer’s divorce was finalized in 2023 after their 10 years of marriage, with the on-paper citation of irreconcilable differences. Elizabeth Chambers opened up about the challenges they faced, hinting at infidelity and the strain of long absences. Chambers, in her interview with ELLE , stated, “You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions.”

What did Elizabeth Chambers have to say about her public divorce?

During the premiere episode of Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, as retrieved via PEOPLE , Chambers reflected on the unraveling of her divorce with Hammer and the subsequent public scrutiny. She shared, “I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then. The 'Cayman Curse' is when a couple moves to the island together and then they end up separating or divorcing — and it tracks.”

She further described the experience as deeply distressing, with scandalous stories emerging almost daily, leaving her grappling with the fallout of her shattered relationship. “I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened," Chambers added.

Despite their divorce nearing finalization, Chambers acknowledges that the pain of their broken dreams lingers, marking a profoundly challenging period in her life. She revealed, “Our divorce is almost final, but it's not easy. The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time." Chamber went ahead and tagged her “public platform” divorce an "absolute hell" marking that she "wouldn't wish it upon anyone."

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Chambers expresses a sense of resilience as she confronts the trauma of her past. She reveals her readiness for a new beginning, emphasizing her desire to move forward while acknowledging the scars left by her painful divorce. “A lot of the trauma that I have experienced in the last two years is behind me. And now I think I'm very much at a place where I'm ready for a fresh start on the island,” she stated.

As Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise unfolds, viewers witness Chambers' unwavering strength in the face of adversity. The series airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Freeform, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

