‘Really Painful Period’: Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Opens Up About Her Divorce From Hollywood Star

Elizabeth Chambers opened up about going through a tough time while getting a divorce from Armie Hammer in the public domain. The actor and Chambers were married for ten years.

By Rashi Desai
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  10:34 PM IST |  246
IMDB
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer via IMDB

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse

Armie Hammer's former wife, Elizabeth Chambers, disclosed that she was going through a tough time when her divorce from the actor was finalized. While the couple split in 2020, their divorce happened in July 2023, after ten years of marriage.

The Bird Bakery founder, while starring in the docu-series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, shared that there was no sense of privacy after her divorce as the scandals revolving around their relationship were all in the public eye. 

Elizabeth Chambers On Her Public Divorce

While sitting for an interview, Chambers claimed that she had fallen into the trap of the Cayman curse. The TV personality explained, "I moved here with my husband and children three years ago. But things have changed since then. The 'Cayman Curse' is when a couple moves to the island together and then they end up separating or divorcing, and it tracks." Speaking of her public divorce and scandals that came along, Chambers said that it was like experiencing "absolute hell." 

The entrepreneur added, "I went through a very public divorce. It was riddled with scandal, and stories were coming out each day, horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened."

She continued, "The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time. Doing that on a more public platform was absolute hell, and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone."

Reacting to how the headlines affected her, Chambers shared, "You can write something for clickbait. You can write something for headlines. You can write something for sensation. But ultimately, only I know the truth. I'm not f---ing playing that game."

She added, "I lived it. I know it. I know the truth. So at the end of the day, unless you were there, you don't know."

Scandalous Life Of Armie Hammer

The Mine actor and Chambers parted ways in July 2020. One year later, several women accused Hammer of sexual misconduct, including inappropriateness regarding fetishes and cannibalism. One of the women, who identified herself as Effie, claimed that the actor had allegedly sent her graphic pictures and harassing messages at the time.

A police investigation took place after the woman alleged that Hammer raped her. However, there was no evidence available regarding the allegations. The actor, too, denied the wrongdoing. 

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer share two children from ten years of marriage.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

