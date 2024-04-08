I Was Already On A Downward Trajectory': Edward Furlong Receives How He Lost His Role In Terminator 3

Edward Furlong, widely recognized for his portrayal of John Connor in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, recently revealed the unfortunate circumstances that led to him losing the opportunity to reprise his role in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines due to his struggles with substance abuse. The actor shared how his addiction cost him the loss of a million-dollar contract for starring in Terminator 3.

Furlong's role as John Connor in Terminator 2 solidified his status as a rising star in Hollywood. However, when Terminator 3 was in the works, Furlong was initially set to return to the iconic role. He had signed a contract, which included a crucial clause mandating him to abstain from drug use during the production period. In a recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Furlong talked about the terms of his Terminator 3 contract, emphasizing the requirement to maintain sobriety throughout filming.

He shared, “The big one…when I lost Terminator 3. Oh my God, dude. So much drugs in my life. That was the contract, they were like we want you to not do any drugs. Whatever, just sign a clause in the contract – no drugs.”

How did Edward Furlong lose his role in Terminator 3?

Filled with elation over the prospect of rejoining the Terminator franchise and the substantial financial gain associated with it, Furlong succumbed to temptation. He chose to indulge in drugs one last time, disregarding the contractual obligation he had just committed to. Unfortunately, this decision led to dire consequences.

Furlong stated, “And it was a sweet deal. It was the best deal that I had ever gotten in my life. For T3, it was like a lot of money, like millions. And I had never made that kind of money, so I called my friends and I’m like, ‘Guys, I just signed this f---ing awesome contract, we’re going to go to the club, we’re going to get a bunch of blow, and we’re going to… that’s it. This is the end, man, we’re going to f---ing do it.”

Furlong recounted the events of that fateful night, describing how he overdosed on cocaine at a club. Despite surviving the overdose, the incident attracted media attention, ultimately resulting in Furlong losing his coveted role in Terminator 3. “So we made a whole thing, we went out to this club called Joseph’s. I remember I poured some coke on the toilet, but too much fell out of the bag, and I was like, ‘F--k.’ I didn’t know what to do with it, so I was like, ‘F--k it,’ and I carved this huge f---ing horse rail and I just did it,” he stated.

Reflecting on his then situation, Furlong added, “And I remember walking out and I’m like talking to this chick, and then all of a sudden I wake up and the lights in the club are on. People are, like, standing around me, my buddy’s crying, he’s holding me. I’m like, ‘What happened?’ He’s like, ‘Dude, you f---ing OD’d.’ And I’m like, ‘I didn’t OD, what are you talking about?’… I had a seizure so time disappeared. When you have a coke overdose, time disappears, you have no idea what happened…. The ambulance came, it was so embarrassing,” the actor recalled.

The news of his drug-induced episode tarnished his reputation and severed his ties with the production. Furlong shared, “And the news caught wind and, of course, they’re like, ‘Yeah, you know, you lost the movie. We’re not going to do it with you.’ That was it. And I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, Oh my God,’ but it didn’t matter. I had just signed a contract saying that. I don’t know what that was. That was the worst luck or maybe the best luck… I was already on a downward trajectory in a lot of ways, so maybe if I had had that it would’ve been worse.”

Following the loss of the role in Terminator 3, Furlong's career took a hit, and he faced personal challenges amidst his ongoing battle with addiction. However, in 2019, Furlong made a quasi-return to the Terminator franchise when his voice and likeness were featured in Terminator: Dark Fate. Although this appearance reignited excitement among fans, it also served as a reminder of the missed opportunity and the repercussions of Furlong's past actions.

