Exclusive: Designers Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna To Design Indian Outfit For G-Eazy, Ananya Birla To Perform Duet With Rapper

India, 15th February 2024- In exciting news, American music sensation and rapper G-Eazy will be exclusively dressed by New Delhi based visionary couturiers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna for the Mumbai leg of his debut India tour.

For over two decades, the dynamic duo of contemporary fashion, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, have been pushing the boundaries of design to redefine modern luxury, working alongside a slew of global celebrities such as Lily Singh, John Legend, Karlie Kloss, Pink, Paris Hilton, Maren Moris, Christina Milian, Maty Noyes, Carly Rae Jepsen, Joe Lo Truglio, Allison Holker, Eric Winter, Amanda Righetti amongst others.

The much-loved designers have crafted a bespoke avant-garde ensemble that intertwines Indian craftsmanship and tradition with cutting edge contemporary designs in order to include an intrinsically homegrown element to the multi-platinum artist’s much hyped three city tour.

The critically acclaimed rapper who has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, and Cardi B has taken to social media to express his fondness for the culture and people of country over the past few days, documenting his local sightseeing escapades as well as talking about his love for Indian biryani and spicy curries.

G-Eazy Set to Dazzle Mumbai with Special Duet Featuring Ananya Birla

Additionally for the show which takes place today at NSCI Dome, there is a special impromptu duet performance being planned that features multi-platinum singer-songwriter and businessperson Ananya Birla and G Eazy, hinting towards an unreleased collaboration that will be premiered live for the very first time. The duo were recently spotted catching with one another for dinner at the start of the week.

Produced exclusively by Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn; the gig will witness a support line-up comprising of South Asian hip hop acts such as Ishq Nachaawe hitmaker Yashraj, Punjabi music experimentalist Talwiinder, Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and rapper Dino James and doctor turned DJ The Spindoctor. The others on the line-up include artists such as Dhanji & Siyaahi, Siana Catherine, DJ Shiva Manvi, Mogambo, DJ EXBOW, Virat Munjal, Beatcrush, DJ RISHIVURR, DJ Omen, SHIA X Zero Chill and Mr. Mickey

With chart-topping hits such as ‘Me, Myself & I’, ‘Tumblr Girls’, ‘Good Life’, ‘I Mean It’, ‘Him & I’, and ‘No Limit,’ the rapper and record producer performed in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi as part of his debut India tour.