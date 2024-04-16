Recently, the Great Indian Kapil Show comedian Kiku Sharda got into what seemed to be a heated conversation with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku also shared a video. Initially, the short video shocked the fans, but later it turned out to be a hilarious one. With these videos, the duo keeps on adding an extra dose of laughter to our daily routine.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek’s heated conversation

Kiku Sharda dropped a video where he was having an intense conversation with Krushna Abhishek. It made their fans worried initially but later the fun element left the audience in stitches.

In the video, the Bol Bachchan actor was heading towards a man aggressively and was about to lose his control when Kiku Sharda entered the frame and held Abhishek’s hand in the air. Kiku stopped the actor from hitting his friend whom he came to rescue.

Serving his best friend's duties, the F.I.R fame actor said, "Mere dost ko haanth lagane se pehle, tujhe mujhse baat krni hogi (Before you hit my friend! You have to talk to me first!)."

It is a slang used in the Hindi language by people while challenging someone, which certainly means inviting someone to get into a fight.

But in the video, the comedians took it in the literal sense and sat on the stairs across the ground to have a casual chit-chat about how they were doing. And, how are their families doing?

In the video, Krushna mentioned that he has a family which is in Lucknow, while Kiku talks about his younger brother who has gone for studies to Gwalior.

On concluding their conversation, the Kapil Sharma Show actor signed off by saying, “Are bhaiya apse baat krke maza aa gaya (It was fun having a conversation with you).”

Later Abhishek came back to his position and punched the friend in his face, meanwhile, Kiku sitting on the stairs watched his friend getting beaten by the former.

More about Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek

Currently, both Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek are associated with Kapil Sharma’s new venture The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actors have also worked in the previous season including Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, and many more.

On the work front, Krushna has also been a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Entertainment, Abhishek Bachachan starrer Bol Bachachan, and many more. He is popularly known for his evergreen camaraderie with Sudesh Lehri in Comedy Circus 2 and Comedy Circus 3.

Meanwhile, Kiku Sharda is known for his perfect comedic timing in the TV show F.I.R alongside Kavita Kaushik.

