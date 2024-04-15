Olivier Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners Ft. Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger And More
The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards, on Sunday, celebrated the talent and excellence within the theater industry, marking an unforgettable night of achievement and recognition.
The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards were held on Sunday, April 14, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Hannah Waddingham returning as host.
At the coveted awards ceremony, Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard won big with seven awards including Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd, and Best Musical Revival award.
Sarah Snook accepted the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Mark Gatiss took home the Olivier Award for Best Actor for The Motive and the Cue.
Among other victors of the night were Dear England, Operation Mincemeat, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow. They all won two each.
Below is a complete list of 2024 Olivier Awards winners
Best New Play
Winner: Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
The Hills Of California — Harold Pinter Theatre
The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre
Till the Stars Come Down — National Theatre
Best New Musical
Winner: Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
The Little Big Things — @sohoplace
Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse
A Strange Loop — Barbican Theatre
Best Revival
Winner: Vanya at Duke of York's Theatre
The Effect at the National Theatre
Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse
Shirley Valentine at Duke of York's Theatre
Best Musical Revival
Winner: Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre
Best Director
Winner: Jamie Lloyd — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Rupert Goold — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Mendes — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress
Winner: Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray — Theatre Royal Haymarket
Laura Donnelly — The Hills of California — Harold Pinter Theatre
Sophie Okonedo — Medea — @sohoplace
Sarah Jessica Parker — Plaza Suite — Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith — Shirley Valentine — Duke of York's Theatre
Best Actor
Winner: Mark Gatiss — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre
Joseph Fiennes — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
James Norton — A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre
Andrew Scott — Vanya — Duke of York's Theatre
David Tennant — Macbeth — Donmar Warehouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Winner: Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Nathasha Hodgson — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Caissie Levy — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse
Marisha Wallace — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Winner: Tom Francis — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
David Cumming — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Daniel Mays — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Charlie Stemp — Crazy for You — Gillian Lynne Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner: Will Close — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Paul Hilton — An Enemy of the People — Duke of York's Theatre
Giles Terera — Clyde's — Donmar Warehouse
Luke Thompson - A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre
Zubin Varla — A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner: Haydn Gwynne — When Winston Went to War with the Wireless — Donmar Warehouse
Lorraine Ashbourne — Till the Stars Come Down — National Theatre
Priyanga Burford — An Enemy of the People — Duke of York's Theatre
Gina McKee — Dear England — National Theatre
Tanya Reynolds — A Mirror — Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Winner: Amy Trigg — The Little Big Things — @sohoplace
Grace Hodgett Young — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Zoë Roberts — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Eleanor Worthington-Cox — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Winner: Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Cedric Neal — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
David Thaxton — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Jack Wolfe — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse
Best Costume Design
Winner: Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray
Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls
Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles
Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan
Best Sound Design
Winner: Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbins for Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Gareth Fry for Macbeth — Donmar Warehouse
Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play
Winner: Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Accidental Death of an Anarchist
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial
Best Family Show
Winner: Dinosaur World Live
Bluey's Big Play
The House With Chicken Legs
The Smeds and The Smoos
Best Theatre Choreographer
Winner: Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls
Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard
Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf for Dear England
Mark Smith for The Little Big Things
Susan Stroman for Crazy for You
Best Set Design
Winner: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Bunny Christie for set design — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Es Devlin for set design and Ash J Woodward for video design — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for set design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for video design - Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Best Lighting Design
Winner: Jack Knowles — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Jon Clark — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Jon Clark — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Paule Constable — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
Winner: Sleepova — Bush Theatre
Blue Mist — Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, Royal Court Theatre
A Playlist for the Revolution — Bush Theatre
The Swell — Orange Tree Theatre
The Time Machine: A Comedy – Park Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Winner: Antonio Pappano for his role as musical director of the Royal Opera House
Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh's Wild Hunt at the Barbican Centre
Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum
Best New Opera Production
Winner: Innocence by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House
Blue by English National Opera — London Coliseum
Picture a Day Like This by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House
The Rhinegold by English National Opera — London Coliseum
Best New Dance Production
Winner: La Ruta — Sadler's Wells
Broken Chord — Sadler's Wells
The Rite of Spring — Sadler's Wells
Time Spell — Sadler's Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Winner: Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means — Barbican Theatre
Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin' Convention 2023 International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre — Sadler's Wells
Rhiannon Faith for conception of Lay Down Your Burdens — Pit at Barbican
Outstanding Musical Contribution
Winner: Alan Williams for musical supervision and musical direction — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Tom Brady for musical supervision and arrangements and Charlie Rosen for orchestrations — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Matt Brind for musical supervisions, orchestrations, and arrangements — Just for One Day — The Old Vic
Steve Sidwell for orchestrations and Joe Bunker for musical direction — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre