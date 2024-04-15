Olivier Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners Ft. Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger And More

The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards were held on Sunday, April 14, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Hannah Waddingham returning as host.

At the coveted awards ceremony, Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard won big with seven awards including Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd, and Best Musical Revival award.

Sarah Snook accepted the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Mark Gatiss took home the Olivier Award for Best Actor for The Motive and the Cue.

Among other victors of the night were Dear England, Operation Mincemeat, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow. They all won two each.

Below is a complete list of 2024 Olivier Awards winners

Best New Play

Winner: Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

The Hills Of California — Harold Pinter Theatre

The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre

Till the Stars Come Down — National Theatre

Best New Musical

Winner: Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

The Little Big Things — @sohoplace

Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse

A Strange Loop — Barbican Theatre

Best Revival

Winner: Vanya at Duke of York's Theatre

The Effect at the National Theatre

Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse

Shirley Valentine at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Winner: Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre

Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre

Best Director

Winner: Jamie Lloyd — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre

Rupert Goold — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Sam Mendes — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress

Winner: Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray — Theatre Royal Haymarket

Laura Donnelly — The Hills of California — Harold Pinter Theatre

Sophie Okonedo — Medea — @sohoplace

Sarah Jessica Parker — Plaza Suite — Savoy Theatre

Sheridan Smith — Shirley Valentine — Duke of York's Theatre

Best Actor

Winner: Mark Gatiss — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre

Joseph Fiennes — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

James Norton — A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Andrew Scott — Vanya — Duke of York's Theatre

David Tennant — Macbeth — Donmar Warehouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Winner: Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Nathasha Hodgson — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Caissie Levy — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse

Marisha Wallace — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Winner: Tom Francis — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

David Cumming — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Daniel Mays — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Charlie Stemp — Crazy for You — Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Will Close — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Paul Hilton — An Enemy of the People — Duke of York's Theatre

Giles Terera — Clyde's — Donmar Warehouse

Luke Thompson - A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Zubin Varla — A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Haydn Gwynne — When Winston Went to War with the Wireless — Donmar Warehouse

Lorraine Ashbourne — Till the Stars Come Down — National Theatre

Priyanga Burford — An Enemy of the People — Duke of York's Theatre

Gina McKee — Dear England — National Theatre

Tanya Reynolds — A Mirror — Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Amy Trigg — The Little Big Things — @sohoplace

Grace Hodgett Young — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Zoë Roberts — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Eleanor Worthington-Cox — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Cedric Neal — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

David Thaxton — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Jack Wolfe — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse

Best Costume Design

Winner: Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray

Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls

Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles

Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan

Best Sound Design

Winner: Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre

Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbins for Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Gareth Fry for Macbeth — Donmar Warehouse

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Winner: Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Accidental Death of an Anarchist

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Best Family Show

Winner: Dinosaur World Live

Bluey's Big Play

The House With Chicken Legs

The Smeds and The Smoos

Best Theatre Choreographer

Winner: Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls

Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard

Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf for Dear England

Mark Smith for The Little Big Things

Susan Stroman for Crazy for You

Best Set Design

Winner: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre

Bunny Christie for set design — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Es Devlin for set design and Ash J Woodward for video design — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Soutra Gilmour for set design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for video design - Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Winner: Jack Knowles — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Jon Clark — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre

Jon Clark — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre

Paule Constable — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Winner: Sleepova — Bush Theatre

Blue Mist — Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, Royal Court Theatre

A Playlist for the Revolution — Bush Theatre

The Swell — Orange Tree Theatre

The Time Machine: A Comedy – Park Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Winner: Antonio Pappano for his role as musical director of the Royal Opera House

Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh's Wild Hunt at the Barbican Centre

Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum

Best New Opera Production

Winner: Innocence by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House

Blue by English National Opera — London Coliseum

Picture a Day Like This by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House

The Rhinegold by English National Opera — London Coliseum

Best New Dance Production

Winner: La Ruta — Sadler's Wells

Broken Chord — Sadler's Wells

The Rite of Spring — Sadler's Wells

Time Spell — Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Winner: Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means — Barbican Theatre

Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin' Convention 2023 International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre — Sadler's Wells

Rhiannon Faith for conception of Lay Down Your Burdens — Pit at Barbican

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Winner: Alan Williams for musical supervision and musical direction — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Tom Brady for musical supervision and arrangements and Charlie Rosen for orchestrations — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Matt Brind for musical supervisions, orchestrations, and arrangements — Just for One Day — The Old Vic

Steve Sidwell for orchestrations and Joe Bunker for musical direction — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre