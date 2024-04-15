Olivier Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners Ft. Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger And More

The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards, on Sunday, celebrated the talent and excellence within the theater industry, marking an unforgettable night of achievement and recognition.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Apr 15, 2024
Getty Images
Sarah Snook at 2024 Olivier Awards (Getty Images)

The 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards were held on Sunday, April 14, at the Royal Albert Hall in London, with Hannah Waddingham returning as host. 

At the coveted awards ceremony, Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard won big with seven awards including Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, Best Director for Lloyd, and Best Musical Revival award. 

Sarah Snook accepted the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, while Mark Gatiss took home the Olivier Award for Best Actor for The Motive and the Cue. 

Among other victors of the night were Dear England, Operation Mincemeat, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow. They all won two each. 

Below is a complete list of 2024 Olivier Awards winners


Best New Play

Winner: Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
The Hills Of California — Harold Pinter Theatre
The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre
Till the Stars Come Down — National Theatre

Best New Musical

Winner: Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
The Little Big Things — @sohoplace
Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse
A Strange Loop — Barbican Theatre

Best Revival

Winner: Vanya at Duke of York's Theatre
The Effect at the National Theatre
Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse
Shirley Valentine at Duke of York's Theatre

Best Musical Revival

Winner: Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre
Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre
Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre

Best Director

Winner: Jamie Lloyd — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Rupert Goold — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Sam Mendes — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress

Winner: Sarah Snook — The Picture of Dorian Gray — Theatre Royal Haymarket
Laura Donnelly — The Hills of California — Harold Pinter Theatre
Sophie Okonedo — Medea — @sohoplace
Sarah Jessica Parker — Plaza Suite — Savoy Theatre
Sheridan Smith — Shirley Valentine — Duke of York's Theatre

Best Actor

Winner: Mark Gatiss — The Motive and the Cue — National Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre
Joseph Fiennes — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
James Norton — A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre
Andrew Scott — Vanya — Duke of York's Theatre
David Tennant — Macbeth — Donmar Warehouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Winner: Nicole Scherzinger — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Nathasha Hodgson — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Caissie Levy — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse
Marisha Wallace — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Winner: Tom Francis — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
David Cumming — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Daniel Mays — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Charlie Stemp — Crazy for You — Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner: Will Close — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Paul Hilton — An Enemy of the People — Duke of York's Theatre
Giles Terera — Clyde's — Donmar Warehouse
Luke Thompson - A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre
Zubin Varla — A Little Life — Harold Pinter Theatre and Savoy Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner: Haydn Gwynne — When Winston Went to War with the Wireless — Donmar Warehouse
Lorraine Ashbourne — Till the Stars Come Down — National Theatre
Priyanga Burford — An Enemy of the People — Duke of York's Theatre
Gina McKee — Dear England — National Theatre
Tanya Reynolds — A Mirror — Almeida Theatre and Trafalgar Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Amy Trigg — The Little Big Things — @sohoplace
Grace Hodgett Young — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Zoë Roberts — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Eleanor Worthington-Cox — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Winner: Jak Malone — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre
Cedric Neal — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
David Thaxton — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Jack Wolfe — Next to Normal — Donmar Warehouse

Best Costume Design

Winner: Marg Horwell for The Picture of Dorian Gray
Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews for Guys & Dolls
Ryan Dawson Laight for La Cage Aux Folles
Hugh Durrant for Peter Pan

Best Sound Design

Winner: Adam Fisher for Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Paul Arditti for Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbins for Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Gareth Fry for Macbeth — Donmar Warehouse

Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play

Winner: Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Accidental Death of an Anarchist
Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial

Best Family Show

Winner: Dinosaur World Live
Bluey's Big Play
The House With Chicken Legs
The Smeds and The Smoos

Best Theatre Choreographer

Winner: Arlene Phillips with James Cousins for Guys & Dolls
Fabian Aloise for Sunset Boulevard
Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf for Dear England
Mark Smith for The Little Big Things
Susan Stroman for Crazy for You

Best Set Design

Winner: Miriam Buether for set design and 59 Productions for video design — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Bunny Christie for set design — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Es Devlin for set design and Ash J Woodward for video design — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Soutra Gilmour for set design and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom for video design - Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre

Best Lighting Design

Winner: Jack Knowles — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Jon Clark — Dear England — National Theatre and Prince Edward Theatre
Jon Clark — Stranger Things: The First Shadow — Phoenix Theatre
Paule Constable — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

Winner: Sleepova — Bush Theatre
Blue Mist — Jerwood Theatre Upstairs, Royal Court Theatre
A Playlist for the Revolution — Bush Theatre
The Swell — Orange Tree Theatre
The Time Machine: A Comedy – Park Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Winner: Antonio Pappano for his role as musical director of the Royal Opera House
Belarus Free Theatre Company for King Stakh's Wild Hunt at the Barbican Centre
Marina Abramović for her concept and design of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas at the London Coliseum

Best New Opera Production

Winner: Innocence by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House
Blue by English National Opera — London Coliseum
Picture a Day Like This by Royal Opera — Royal Opera House
The Rhinegold by English National Opera — London Coliseum

Best New Dance Production

Winner: La Ruta — Sadler's Wells
Broken Chord — Sadler's Wells
The Rite of Spring — Sadler's Wells
Time Spell — Sadler's Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Winner: Isabela Coracy for her performance in NINA: By Whatever Means — Barbican Theatre
Jonzi D for his artistic direction of Breakin' Convention 2023 International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre — Sadler's Wells
Rhiannon Faith for conception of Lay Down Your Burdens — Pit at Barbican

Outstanding Musical Contribution

Winner: Alan Williams for musical supervision and musical direction — Sunset Boulevard — Savoy Theatre
Tom Brady for musical supervision and arrangements and Charlie Rosen for orchestrations — Guys & Dolls — Bridge Theatre
Matt Brind for musical supervisions, orchestrations, and arrangements — Just for One Day — The Old Vic
Steve Sidwell for orchestrations and Joe Bunker for musical direction — Operation Mincemeat — Fortune Theatre

Latest Articles