Who Were Lori And George Schappell? Know About World's Oldest Conjoined Twins As They Pass Away At 62

Lori and George Schappell, the world’s oldest conjoined twins, have passed away at the age of 62.

The siblings died on Sunday, April 7, from an undisclosed cause at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, according to their obituary published by Leibensperger Funeral Homes in Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

Lori and George were born in PA on September 18, 1961, with their skulls partially fused and shared vital blood vessels and 30% of their brains, per Guinness World Records. They also became the world’s first conjoined twins to identify as different genders in 2007 when George, born Dori, announced that he was a transgender male, per People.

Their condition was the rarest form of conjoined twinning, representing only 2-6% of cases.

Lori and George Schappell, despite spending their every living moment together, had varied interests and careers

“It was very important for Lori and Dori (George) to live as independently as possible,” their obituary notes, adding, “Since the age of 24, they have maintained their own residence and have traveled extensively.”

According to a 2002 report by the Los Angeles Times, Lori was able to walk while George, who was four inches shorter with diagnosed spina bifida, relied on a wheelchair to get around, which Lori pushed for him.

Furthermore, the conjoined twins had separate rooms in their Pennsylvania apartment, and they split spending nights in each one. They showered at different times and pursued different hobbies. George pursued his music career which took him across the world. He was a country singer. Lori on her end was an award-winning bowler. She also worked at a hospital when George wasn't touring.

The twins also featured in several documentaries and made a guest appearance in the popular medical drama Nip/Tuck, portraying a fictional pair of conjoined twins.

Lori and George never wanted to be separated

Surgery to separate the two at birth wasn't available when Lori and George were born and they weren't expected to live past the age of 30. Following their birth, the twins spent the first 24 years of their lives living in a mental institution after their “frightened and confused” parents placed them there, they told New York Magazine in 2005.

But as far as the thought of separation goes, Lori told The Times, “I don't believe in separation.”

She reasoned, “I think you are messing with God’s work.”

George echoed the same sentiments in a 1997 documentary, saying, “Would we be separated? Absolutely not. My theory is: why fix what is not broken?”

George and Lori are survived by their father Franklin, six siblings, and several nieces and nephews, according to the obituary.