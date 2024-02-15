EXCLUSIVE: G-Eazy Talks About A Decade Of These Things Happen And How His Music Evolved Over The Years

Beloved American rapper and record producer G-Eazy is spreading the magic of hip-hop across India through his first ever three-city tour in the country. Amid his electrifying shows in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, the Me, Myself & I hitmaker exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about his feelings on completing a decade since the release of his major-label debut album These Things Happen and discussed how his music evolved over the years.

G-Eazy shares his feelings on completing a decade since the release of These Things Happen

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, G-Eazy spoke about completing a decade since the release of his album These Things Happen and how he feels about reaching the milestone. "I'm full of gratitude and I think it’s very important to stay in the moment, stay present and mindful and not take any of this for granted," the rapper said. "To get to fall in love with something like music and to get to make it your profession, make a living doing it and then 10 years later to get to perform some of those songs and in a country as beautiful as this [India]... I am along for the ride and I am having fun," he added.

G-Eazy weighs in on how his music has evolved over the years

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, G-Eazy also shared how his music evolved over the years. "We as human beings evolve over the course of a decade... culture evolves over the course of a decade and music and art evolve over the course of a decade [and] ultimately music is a form of self expression, it’s a time capsule for where you are at the time, it’s self-expressive and my music has grown and grown and grown and what I am most excited for is my new album that I am putting out this year."

