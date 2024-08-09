Exploring All Of Travis Scott's Past Legal Controversies Amid His Paris Arrest, Featuring AstroWorld Concert, Lollapalooza And More

Travis Scott is again under the scrutiny of law over a serious quarrel with a security guard at a Paris hotel. This arrest is added to the Sicko Mode rapper’s already long list of legal troubles. Over the last few years, Scott has found himself embroiled in controversies over his actions, whether for inciting a crowd surge or bad-mouthing a concertgoer!

In 2015, at Lollapalooza, the rapper was charged and detained for disorderly conduct after he instigated fans to move past the security and rush towards the stage. That same here, at the Openair Festival in Switzerland, he asked the concertgoers to attack a man who stole his shoe while crowd surfing. He kept encouraging the attack by yelling, "fuck him up."

There was yet another Travis Scott Lollapalooza fiasco in 2017, in which he was arrested for similar conduct after a performance in Northwest Arkansas. That same year, a fan sued the rapper and the concert organizers over his accident at the concert where she fell from a balcony due to the crowd surge.

The fan told the NY Post, "I fell and hit the floor. Before I knew it, I was surrounded by security guards, who scooped me up." He further revealed that Scott kept yelling at his guards to bring him on stage.

Advertisement

“They didn't put a backboard or a neck brace on me or anything; they just kinda lifted me up and pulled me around. Then they dropped me in front of the stage," he added. The incident left him paralyzed.

Rappers' concerts have always been overcrowded and badly managed. He continued to give performances despite certain concert mishaps. But when the 2021 crowd surge at Astroworld killed 10 people, the news was sensationalized, and Scott and his concert organizers were scrutinized by the public for the incident.

In 2023, the Houston-born artist was accused of assaulting a sound technician at Nebula, a nightclub in New York City. As reported by Rolling Stone, when the technician named Mark allegedly asked the rapper to turn down the volume, the latter punched him in the head and damaged $12,000 worth of sound equipment before leaving the venue.

However, his rep denied the allegation, saying, "As anyone with common sense can see, referring to a video of Scott from the event where he was DJ’ing. "All it shows is that Travis's performance was disrupted by someone aggressively in his personal space."

Advertisement

Two months back, the rapper made headlines for another disorderly conduct and trespassing incident in a yacht, which led to his arrest in Miami. As per TMZ’s report, he was arguing with the boat occupants and yelled obscenities when police arrived to escort him.

Although there was no physical altercation, the authorities could allegedly smell a "strong sense of alcohol" in his breath, which might be responsible for his erratic behavior.