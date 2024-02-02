Exploring The Venue for Grammy Awards 2024: Where Will the Prestigious Event Unfold?

The stage is all set for Grammys 2024. The coveted award ceremony that celebrates the best in music each year will be held on Sunday, February 4 in LA, with Trevor Noah serving as a host. The 66th Grammy Awards will see music performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and more.

SZA, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo led nominations for the upcoming 66th Grammy Award, meaning, Grammys 2024 is also about celebrating the very talented female musicians who at present are all in their best eras.

Crypto.com arena will serve as the venue for music's biggest night and the live event will be brought to your TV screens by CBS and Paramount+ Showtime. While we wait for the music stars to descend in L.A. we thought it would be a good idea to explore the inside details of the aforementioned venue. Here's what we know and think you should too!

Grammys 2024 venue features World-class Amenities and Infrastructure

Beginning its journey in 1999 with a Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performance, the Los Angeles-based Crypto.com Arena has since hosted multiple successful events including concerts, sports fixtures, award ceremonies, and more thanks to its unmatched infrastructure that per the Crypto.com arena website was “designed with the fans of Los Angeles in mind.”

With free public wifi, over 840 Toshiba flat panel televisions, 675 speakers outside of the seating area, and a $10 million Live 4HD Scoreboard, the area makes sure it provides the best and only the finest entertainment experiences to the attendees. Additionally, the venue provides 23 refreshments stands, multiple merchandise stores, 55 public restrooms, and 3 family restrooms. Needless to say, the Crypto.com Arena’s state-of-the-art facility is second to none which explains the star-studded list of performers at the venue which includes Adele, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Shania Twain, John Mayer, and other such iconic music artists.

The arena is also home to several NBA and NHL sports teams namely the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Kings. WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks also get to call the brilliant venue its home. Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) owns the arena that is part of a 4-million-square-foot project, known as L.A. Live.

Crypto.com Arena and the Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards, the annual music award ceremony, has been held at Crypto.com Arena since 2000 except for 2003, 2018, 2021, and 2022. As of 2023, the Crypto.com Arena has hosted the illustrious award ceremony 20 times. The upcoming 2024 Grammys which is due to take place this Sunday will mark the award show's 21st return to the venue.

