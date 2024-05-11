Top 7 Tamil Comedians of all time who made us laugh out loud: Vadivelu, Santhanam to Yogi Babu

Comedy films and comedic actors have been the norm in Indian cinema for decades now. Without the impeccable talent of many actors, many people in the audience would have missed out on most of their cherished childhood memories.

Be it the comical timing, the slapstick humor they presented, or the sarcastic nature with which they churned out classic dialogues, these actors won hearts with their amazing talent. Comedic actors like Vadivelu, Nagesh, Thengai Srinivasan, Pandu, Thambi Ramaiah, and many more have developed some of the best pop culture references in Tamil cinema and truly earned their names in a list of top Tamil comedians.

Top 7 Tamil Comedians

1. Vadivelu

DOB: September 12, 1960

Birth Place: Paravai, Madurai

A Tamil comedian who deserves little to no introduction is the immensely talented Vadivelu. The veteran actor who ventured into the foray of Tamil cinema with small roles since the late 80s soon became a household name, appearing as iconic characters in numerous films. Even today, the actor not only manages to churn out humor but also gives proper dynamic and dramatic roles as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Top movies of Vadivelu

Kadhalan (1994)

Friends (2001)

Muthu (1995)

Chandramukhi (2005)

Sachein (2005)

2. Vivek

Advertisement

DOB: November 19, 1961

Birth Place: Kovilpatii, Thoothukudi

An amazing comedian who was a master at sarcasm, one-liners, and wordplay was the fine actor Vivek. The actor, known for his many roles as a comedian, had presented himself in various films and given countless humorous memories to the Tamil cinema audience. Not only was he a talented actor but he was also a social activist.

Top movies of Vivek

Kushi (2000)

Anniyan (2005)

Minnale (2001)

Sivaji (2007)

Velaiyilla Pattathari (2014)

3. Nagesh

DOB: September 27, 1933

Birth Place: Dharapuram, Tiruppur

A veteran comedian of Tamil cinema who was undoubtedly before his time and still holds prominence in contemporary Tamil comedy was the late actor Nagesh. Starring in more than 1000 films in his career, the performer gave out some of the most classic comedies in Tamil cinema. This old comedian was such a master at comebacks and dialogue delivery that one might even forget that the film’s actual protagonist was someone else.

Top movies of Nagesh

Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989)

Rudhra Thaandavam (1978)

Server Sundaram (1964)

Nammavar (1994)

Panchathanthiram (2002)

4. Santhanam

DOB: January 21, 1980

Birth Place: Pozhichalur, Chennai

Before making his presence as a lead actor in movies, Tamil comedian and actor Santhanam made his mark with the countless number of humorous roles he fulfilled in his career. Starting as an actor in a Tamil television show, Santhanam transitioned himself to the forefront of cinema with the supporting role in Silambarasan TR’s Manmadhan. Thereafter, the actor presented himself in various supporting roles, along with actors like Vijay, Ajith, Suriya Karthi, and many more.

Top movies of Santhanam

Boss Engira Bhaskaran (2010)

Oru Kal-Oru Kannadi (2012)

Kireedam (2007)

Azhagiya Tamil Magan (2007)

Enthiran (2010)

5. Soori

Advertisement

DOB: August 27, 1977

Birth Place: Madurai, Tamil Nadu

A talented Tamil comedian who lately ventured into the shoes of a leading protagonist is actor Soori. The Indian film actor, who shifted from his hometown of Madurai and moved to Chennai, initially struggled to land roles and even played various uncredited characters in films. With his impeccable acting talent and impressive comical skills, the actor became one of the most beloved comedians in Tamil cinema.

Top movie of Soori

Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009)

Rajini Murugan (2016)

Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013)

Jilla (2014)

Viduthalai Part 1 (2023)

6. Kovai Sarala

DOB: April 7, 1962

Birth Place: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

If anyone has ever said that women can’t make jokes, then they surely haven’t seen a film with actress Kovai Sarala in it. A talented actress who not only possesses the skills of a comedian but also has given tough competition to her male counterparts for years now. The actress, who started her career back in the early 80s, ventured into several languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Along with that, she even acted with legends like Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, Vadivelu, Vivek, and many more.

Top movies of Kovai Sarala

Sathi Leelavathi (1995)

Poovellam Un Vasam (2001)

Thenkasi Pattanam (2002)

Aranmanai (2014)

Devi 2 (2019)

7. Yogi Babu

DOB: July 22, 1985

Birth Place: Aarani, Thiruvannamalai

A Tamil comedian who started off as an assistant director in Tamil cinema and later ventured into various comedic roles is the actor Yogi Babu. From playing uncredited roles to being a constant sight in Tamil cinema, the actor is an irreplaceable factor in comedy roles. Be it a lead role or a comedic supporting role, the actor surely knows how to make your ribs tickle.

Top movies of Yogi Babu

Advertisement

Love Today (2022)

Mersal (2017)

Kolamavu Kokila (2018)

Maaveeran (2023)

Remo (2016)

The Tamil comedians mentioned in this list are definitely actors who can never be taken away from the industry and its cinema culture. However, Tamil cinema also offers various other actors who are best at the game of comedy.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Tamil Crime Thriller Movies: Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to Papanasam