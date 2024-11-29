‘Feel Very Anxious’: Luke Evans Sheds Light On His Body Image Insecurities

Although we have always seen him perfectly fit in many movies, going after heroes and doing some really grand action sequences, Luke Evans recently opened up about how he feels anxious about his body.

The actor who played a really physically fit character in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast alongside Emma Watson sat down for an interview in the latest episode of the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast.

“I still sometimes go to the gym and just feel very anxious,” the actor from Dracula Untold stated.

He then went on to explain that sometimes when he looks at himself in the mirror, he thinks that he does not look good enough.

“You’re letting it go,” Evans stated his other thought to be while he gives a gaze to himself in the glass.

“The terrible part of my industry is that you’re just reminded constantly of the decades of film you’ve done when you had not a crease on the face and not one gray stubble, whereas all my stubble is now gray,” the No One Lives actor stated.

Luke Evans then mentioned that over time he has learned to be kinder to himself and still has developed “terrible anxiety” about physically feeling good.

Meanwhile, as Luke Evans stated that this feeling “isn’t completely bad” as it motivates you to work even harder, he also mentioned that this same thing can be a bit overwhelming.

The actor from Our Son recalled a recent episode when he had visited a beach and was afraid to take his t-shirt off.

The actor then expressed that he doesn’t wish to be in that place.

Talking about the film industry, Luke Evans mentioned that if he didn't have to take his shirt off on almost every movie set, he would not mind his physique that much.

The actor stressed that he usually gets cast in roles that require a “certain amount of physical strength and aesthetic.”

Luke Evans has had a grand filmography. Over the years the actor was seen in Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, as well as Midway.

