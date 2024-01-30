In the field of entertainment and showbiz, these iconic gay actors have not only dazzled audiences with their exceptional talent but have also fearlessly embraced their authentic selves. In addition, this has also led to them contributing to the visibility and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. With this, here is a list of the 20 Famous Gay Actors in Hollywood of All Time.

Jim Parsons

Born on March 24, 1973, in Houston, Texas

Jim Parsons is widely recognized for his portrayal of the beloved Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory. His sharp comedic talent and witty delivery significantly contributed to the show's extraordinary success, earning him a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Elliot Page

Born on February 21, 1987, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Elliot Page gained fame through standout roles in films like "Juno" (2007) and "Inception" (2010). In 2014, Page courageously came out as gay, later embracing his transgender identity in 2020. Beyond the screen, he's become a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, making his mark in Hollywood and activism.

George Takei

Born on April 20, 1937, in Los Angeles, California

Advertisement

George Takei achieved fame for his iconic role as Mr. Sulu in the original Star Trek series. An unwavering advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Takei's marriage to partner Brad Altman in 2008 marked a significant moment, solidifying his influential position within both the entertainment industry and the community.

Neil Patrick Harris

Born on June 15, 1973, in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Neil Patrick Harris, renowned for bringing Barney Stinson to life in How I Met Your Mother, has captivated audiences since his early days as Doogie Howser in Doogie Howser, M.D. (1988). Harris's charm and exceptional acting skills have made him a household name, leaving an enduring legacy in the world of entertainment.

John Barrowman

Born on March 11, 1967, in Glasgow, Scotland

John Barrowman, the charismatic Scottish-American actor, has left an indelible mark with roles in Doctor Who and Arrow. Known for his charming personality and the infectious catchphrase "fab-u-lous!," Barrowman is not only a fan-favorite for his acting skills but also for his lively and engaging presence.

Cynthia Nixon

Born on April 9, 1966, in New York City, New York

Cynthia Nixon gained fame as Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City. Beyond her acting career, Nixon is an outspoken advocate for gay rights, seamlessly intertwining her personal and professional life. Her role in the LGBTQ+ community extends beyond the screen, making her a symbol of advocacy and equality.

Wentworth Miller

Born on June 2, 1972, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England

Wentworth Miller, known for his compelling lead role in Prison Break, received a Golden Globe nomination. Miller's public acknowledgment of his sexual orientation in 2013 showcased his commitment to authenticity, aligning himself with the advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights in a meaningful way.

Zachary Quinto

Born on June 2, 1977, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Zachary Quinto is celebrated for his roles as Sylar in Heroes and Spock in J.J. Abrams' Star Trek series. Quinto's solid performances extend to films like Star Trek (2009) and Snowden (2016), showcasing his versatility and establishing him as a talented actor with a diverse range.

Advertisement

Jodie Foster

Born on November 19, 1962, in Los Angeles, California

Jodie Foster made her mark in Hollywood with iconic roles in Taxi Driver and The Silence of the Lambs. Foster publicly acknowledged her LGBTQ+ identity in 2013, adding a layer of authenticity to her enduring legacy as a respected and accomplished actress.

Matt Bomer

Born on October 11, 1977, in Spring, Texas

Matt Bomer gained popularity through roles in White Collar and Magic Mike. His Golden Globe-winning performance in The Normal Heart (2014) showcased Bomer's dedication to impactful storytelling, solidifying him as a talented actor who brings depth to his characters.

Ben Whishaw

Born on October 14, 1980, in Clifton, Bedfordshire, England

Ben Whishaw, a versatile actor known for roles in Skyfall and Spectre, extends his acclaimed performances to dramatic plays like Hamlet and The Crucible. Whishaw's talent and versatility have made him a respected figure in both film and theatre, captivating audiences with his compelling portrayals.

Luke Evans

Born on April 15, 1979, in Pontypool, Wales

Luke Evans emerged as a prominent gay actor, enchanting audiences as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit trilogy. Beyond his on-screen charisma, Evans is known for his advocacy within the LGBTQ+ community, making him a respected figure in both entertainment and activism.

Rupert Everett

Born on May 29, 1959, in Burnham Deepdale, Norfolk, England

Rupert Everett, an English actor and writer, gained early recognition for his role in Another Country (1984) and later received a Golden Globe nomination for My Best Friend's Wedding (1997). Everett's career is marked by his versatility and dedication to delivering memorable performances.

Portia de Rossi

Born on January 31, 1973, in Horsham, Victoria, Australia

Australian actress Portia de Rossi gained fame for her roles in Scream 2 (1997) and the TV series Ally McBeal. Beyond her acting career, de Rossi's marriage to Ellen DeGeneres and her prominent presence in Hollywood solidify her status as part of an influential LGBTQ+ couple.

Stephen Fry

Born on August 24, 1957, in Hampstead, London, England

Advertisement

The multi-talented Stephen Fry gained recognition in Jeeves and Wooster and delivered an underrated performance in Wilde (1997). Beyond his acting prowess, Fry is celebrated for his wit, intellect, and contributions to literature, showcasing a diverse range of talents throughout his illustrious career.

Victor Garber

Born on March 16, 1949, in London, Ontario, Canada

Victor Garber, though not immediately recognizable, has delivered outstanding supporting performances in films like Titanic, Argo, and Sicario. His public coming out in 2013 emphasized the importance of living authentically, adding depth to his legacy as a versatile and talented actor.

Jane Lynch

Born on July 14, 1960, in Dolton, Illinois

Jane Lynch, a versatile actress known for her role as Sue Sylvester in the musical comedy-drama series Glee, has become an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Lynch's openness about her sexual orientation and her marriage to Jennifer Cheyne further solidify her as a prominent figure in the community.

Sir Ian McKellen

Born on May 25, 1939, in Burnley, Lancashire, England

Sir Ian McKellen, celebrated for his iconic roles as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings and Magneto in X-Men, has left an indelible mark on fantasy and contemporary cinema. With a career spanning decades, McKellen's commanding presence and profound talent have solidified his status as a cinematic legend.

Advertisement

Sara Ramirez

Born on August 31, 1975, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico

Sara Ramirez is a versatile actress and singer known for her role as Dr. Callie Torres in Grey's Anatomy. Beyond her successful acting career, Ramirez is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has been a prominent voice in the community.

Cheyenne Jackson

Born on July 12, 1975, in Spokane, Washington

Cheyenne Jackson is a talented actor and singer known for his roles in Broadway productions and TV shows like 30 Rock and American Horror Story. Jackson is openly gay and has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility in the entertainment industry.

This concludes the list of the most famous gay actors in the industry. For more stuff like this, keep an eye on Pinkvilla!