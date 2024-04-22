‘Felt Like I Was On Trial’: Calista Flockhart Reflects On Being Judged Over Her Weight And Outfit During Ally McBeal

Actress Calista Flockhart played the role of McBeal in the TV show Ally McBeal from 1997 to 2002. It was a show focused on the relationships of the main characters that became a huge hit and even won several awards. Recently, Flockhart talked about her time on the show. She said that she felt like she was on trial by the media.

Even though the show was popular, it became a way for the media to comment on what it thought about women. Time magazine said that the show meant feminism was dead because the women wore short skirts and were skinny.

Flockhart told The Times of London that what had started out as “creating something really special” then “went to s**t” with all the scrutiny of her character’s appearance and obsession with her biological clock, symbolized by the vision of a dancing baby.

Calista Flockhart's views on getting mocked for her weight

Calista Flockhart opened up about her thoughts about her character and said that people talked about her short skirts, claiming they were the downfall of feminism. She felt like she was mocked because of her weight and felt like she was punished for an unknown crime. However, the actress further said that she took the whole media scrutiny with a pinch of salt and believed that the show was about a vulnerable and eccentric woman.

Flockhart said, “I never knew if my heart was going to break into a million pieces or if I was going to die laughing. It was that absurd… To me, the show was about one woman, who happened to be vulnerable and weird. I didn’t think she was representative of all women.”

However, despite the media scrutiny, it faced, the series received critical acclaim in its early seasons. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy—in 1998 and 1999 and the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999. However, Fox canceled the series after five seasons.

There have been two reports of potential revivals of the show. In March 2021, it was reported that 20th Television was in the early stages of developing a revival as a limited series, with Flockhart possibly returning. Then, in August 2022, it was reported that ABC was in the early stages of developing a sequel series and had approached Flockhart to reprise her role and serve as an executive producer. However, despite these reports, neither of the projects has materialized yet.

Calista Flockhart's upcoming projects

After appearing in the family drama Brothers and Sisters, Flockhart has been mostly absent from the screen. She is now back playing Lee Radziwill in Ryan Murphy's series Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, which can be seen on Disney+.

Furthermore, It stars Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald. The show is based on a book by Laurence Leamer. It's about the relationship between writer Truman Capote and a group of wealthy New York women called The Swans.

