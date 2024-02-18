Is NeNe Leakes Not Going To Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta? Sources Debunk Rumors

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is full of drama. It has been entertaining audiences for over 15 seasons, and NeNe Leakes has been a common household name for all fans of the show; her bonding with Porsha Williams has been a sight to behold.

As the show decides to return for a 16th season, what has been NeNe’s reason not to return? Find details inside.

Why is NeNe Leakes not returning for RHOA season 16?

Sources confirm that Porsha Williams will return for RHOA season 16. This makes fans curious about the 56-year-old NeNe’s return for RHOA season 16. Multiple sources from the show spoke to TMZ and explained how producers have not reached out to the Glee star, so bringing NL back to the show is out of the question. Fans were disappointed as they had campaigned for NeNe Leakes’ return for a long time.

NeNe Leakes had filed a lawsuit in 2022 claiming that the show’s producers were toxic and believed in racism. But she followed Bravo on Instagram in November 2023, bringing hopes back. The Fashion Police star has left the show since 2020.

What did NeNe Leakes speak about RHOA?

The New Normal actress spoke about how the show has low ratings and needs to do something to increase viewership and ratings. NeNe also believed that fresh faces must be a part of the show, as people have been tired of seeing the same faces for the last 15 years. This also hinted at how NeNe is not interested in returning to RHOA for the above reasons.

