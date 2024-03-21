Real Housewives of Potomac Star Karen Huger Called For Questioning Amid Car Crash Controversy

Karen Huger from RHOP was issued multiple citations after the reality TV star crashed her car and hit multiple road signs in Potomac, Maryland on the night of 19th March, Tuesday. TMZ were the first ones to report the incident and they were told by law enforcement that Huger was driving in an “aggressive manner”.

Karen Huger crashed her car on Tuesday night

On Tuesday night, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger reportedly crashed her car into several street signs after crossing a median. Thankfully, nobody else was in the car with her at the time of the crash and she did not suffer from any serious injuries either. Since nobody got injured during the crash, Huger did not get arrested. However, the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed that she did receive several citations.

The law enforcement also told TMZ, that the reality TV star was driving her car really aggressively and that she was going too fast for the conditions. They also reported that Huger’s car crashed so badly that it was no longer operable after the accident. She also struck a median and crosswalk sign before she collided with a parking sign off the road where the speeding car finally came to a stop. She did receive multiple citations, but was not arrested.

Advertisement

What did Huger say about the matter?

TMZ reported that Karen Huger responded to their request for a few words about the accident. She said, "Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night's incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami. Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics,” she continued, “I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"

She then reminded people to take into consideration their emotional state before driving and to always wear seatbelts. “My Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life,” she said. Huger has been a part of Real Housewives of Potomac since it first started airing back in 2016. And just a few houses before the crash, Bravo released the first look of the RHOP cast’s reunion looks for the show’s eighth season.

The 60 year old reality tv star celebrated her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband Ray Huger in September of 2023, and took to Instagram to share an emotional post for the occasion. “Then & Now! Happy 27th anniversary. Thank you for the laughter, joy, love and all of the wonderful memories. I said yes then and I say yes now! I love you baby,” she captioned the post where she also included two photos, one from their wedding and the other from their 2021 vow-renewal ceremony.

ALSO READ: Kyle Richards On Morgan Wade Dating Rumors: 'She's Hot, I Love Her,' Admits Being 'Curious' About Kissing Singer