Five Finger Death Punch Teams Up With Late Rapper DMX For This Is the Way; Deets Inside

Five Finger Death Punch recently released a track featuring an unexpected collab with the late rapper DMX. The song is featured in the band's digital deluxe version of their AfterLife album. Band member Zoltan Bathory says that the band had been wanting to collaborate with the rapper for years while also calling him a "lyrical warrior."

Five Finger Death Punch also known as FFDP is an American rock band from Las Vegas. The band shocked fans when they released a song featuring late rapper DMX on their current album. The song This is the Way featuring the rapper is a part of their new deluxe edition. The guitarist of the band Zoltan Bathory spoke about how this collaboration was in the making for years. He describes it as “A long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality.”

Bathory also praised the late rapper by calling him a 'lyrical warrior' who 'spoke his mind incorruptibly'. The musician revealed that the band always considered DMX 'the metalhead of hip-hop' because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. Zoltan mentioned that always been 'drawn to the fearless and the real'.

Zoltan describes this track as more than just a song, the musician called it a 'salute to a legend' and a way to 'honor' the rapper’s memory.

Musicians react to the collaboration

American rapper Sen Dog praised the track by calling it "Hall of Fame worthy." He also credited the vocalist on the song by saying that he was very impressed by their performance. “It's a complete work of art,” the rapper added. Darryl McDaniel from Run-DMC said that the track 'punched' him in the face and 'knocked' him out. “The record is very emotional, it's very musical, it's very well rounded .... It's very spiritual, but it's still aggressive. How did they pull this off?" he added in awe.

ChaLi 2na thought the song was “dope” and a “smash.” The Jurrasic 5 rapper bestowed high praise on the song by adding, “This is something that would be the best natural progression for DMX in my opinion.” Xzibit who is also an American rapper particularly complimented the guitar solo by saying it was “fire.” The rapper gushed about the song by saying, "Legendary respect to the late great DMX. It's an honor to hear this. To hear his energy and hear his vocals again is refreshing. Five Finger Death Punch is already a legendary status band. Putting those two together is really dope."

Earl Simmons also known as DMX passed away in 2021 at the age of 50. The rapper reportedly passed away due to a drug- overdose-induced heart attack.

