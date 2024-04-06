Dr Phil's Merit Street Media Had The 'Largest Network TV Launch In Decades' With Reach To More Than 80 Million Homes; Deets

Get ready for the big debut of Dr. Phil McGraw's latest venture! Today marks the premiere of Merit Street Media, a news and entertainment network with a staggering reach of over 80 million households nationwide. According to the company, this launch is touted as the largest network TV launch in decades.

Operating from studios located in the bustling AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth, Merit Street Media boasts a robust media presence anchored by its TV network. Partnering with Trinity Broadcasting Network, the network is fully distributed across cable, satellite, and free over-the-air broadcast platforms, ensuring widespread accessibility.

Excitement has been building since November when news of the network's impending launch first surfaced. Now, with the full rollout happening today, audiences everywhere can tune in to experience what Merit Street Media has to offer. It's time to grab your popcorn and settle in for a new era in television.

Merit Street Media Secures Extensive Distribution Partnerships, Including Samsung TV Plus for FAST Access

Merit Street Media's highly anticipated launch is made possible by extensive distribution partnerships, covering a diverse range of broadcast, cable, national satellite, and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel platforms.

Cable and satellite subscribers will have access to Merit Street Media on various platforms, including DIRECTV, DISH, U-verse TV, and Xfinity/Comcast in select cities like Pittsburgh, Boston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Washington, D.C. Moreover, over 40 local broadcast stations nationwide will carry Merit Street Media, ensuring widespread availability.

In an exciting development, Merit Street Media will soon be exclusively available on FAST through a strategic partnership with Samsung TV Plus, a leading provider of free smart TV content.

This rollout will kick off in 20 million homes on Samsung Smart TVs, marking the first time Dr. Phil's content will be featured on a FAST platform. As the rollout progresses, Merit Street Media will expand its reach to millions more households and devices in the months ahead, offering viewers unparalleled access to engaging and innovative content.

Programming headliners

Get ready for some seriously entertaining and informative television because Merit Street's premiere week of programming starting April 2, 2024, is going to be lit! Here's what's in store:

First up, we've got Morning on Merit Street (Live, Weekdays 8-10 AM ET): It's not your ordinary morning news show. Nope, it's a fresh approach that serves up a delightful blend of information, enlightenment, entertainment, and inspiration to kickstart your day on the right note!

Then, in the evening, buckle up for Crime Stories with Nancy Grace (Weeknights 6-7 PM ET): Join the fierce and outspoken former prosecutor, Nancy Grace, as she dives deep into the juicy inside stories of true crimes ripped straight from today’s headlines. Plus, she'll be digging into some cold cases just waiting for a breakthrough!

Next on the agenda is The News on Merit Street (Live, Weeknights 7-8 PM ET): This show takes a no-nonsense, comprehensive approach to covering all the day’s top headlines. You won't miss a beat with their in-depth analysis and coverage!

And last but certainly not least, we've got Dr. Phil Primetime (Weeknights 8-9 PM ET): Dr. Phil is here to tackle some heavy-hitting topics in April, including the rise of antisemitism in America, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), teachers facing danger from their own students, extreme parenting methods, China's impact on American life, and a thrilling two-part special where Dr. Phil himself heads to the border at Eagle Pass to get to the bottom of the immigration crisis. Get ready to be glued to your screens!

