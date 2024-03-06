Surprising news awaits fans! Production for the Five Nights At Freddy's 2 movie is set to begin in July 2024, marking a quick comeback for the franchise after the success of the first movie. The sequel could hit theaters around 2025, possibly even in the summer, surprising fans with its early release.

Five Nights At Freddy's 2: Everything we know so far

The new movie is a follow-up to the 2023 horror flick Five Nights At Freddy's, based on a popular video game series by Scott Cawthon. Starring Josh Hutchinson, it tells the story of a security guard at a haunted pizza place. Despite mixed reviews from critics, it raked in over $241 million at the box office.

Thanks to the first movie's financial success, a sequel is already in the works. Josh Hutcherson confirmed it to Variety in a January interview, hinting that filming would start soon. He told the outlet, “I know they’re in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible,” Hutcherson added “Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was was so cool and phenomenal.

He continued. “We hoped it would connect with audiences, but I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

Though the exact release date hasn't been confirmed, there's speculation it could aim for a summer 2025 debut. Given the first movie's success, producers are hopeful the sequel will be an even bigger hit. Despite production not yet starting, anticipation is high for Five Nights At Freddy's 2 to replicate the success of its predecessor.

What will Five Nights At Freddy's 2 be about?

The new movie will be based on the second game in the series and promises to be even scarier. Hutcherson will reprise his role, and there's a chance Piper Rubio will return too.

Five Nights At Freddy is available to stream on Peacock.

