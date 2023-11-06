Five Nights at Freddy's: Every character that died and how it happened

Five Nights at Freddy’s has made a huge impact despite being simultaneously released in theatres and online. The film had a remarkable opening weekend, grossing an impressive USD 130.5 million globally. It even surpassed popular films like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. But if you'd rather enjoy the movie from the comfort of your home, you can stream the movie adaptation of the beloved video game series on Peacock.

Here's a list of all the people who died in the movie and how it happened.

The unnamed guard

The story begins with an unnamed security guard patrolling Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. He ends up running for his life, being chased by the scary Foxy animatronic character. His fate is sealed as he screams in terror, the screen goes black, and it's clear he won't make it out alive.

The domino effect of thieves

The story continues with a group of four thieves who are all related to each other. They try to rob the pizzeria to discredit a guy named Mike who works the night shift and to take custody of a child. Their plan goes terribly wrong, and it ends in a shocking and gruesome way.

Carl's chilling encounter with Chica's cupcake

A character named Carl, played by Joseph Poliquin, meets a strange and unsettling fate when he encounters Chica's cupcake. It's not because he wanted a snack, but because the cupcake bites him.

Hank's brief refuge and brutal end

Hank, played by Christian Stokes, witnesses the horror that's happening and tries to hide in a closet. But Bonnie, one of the animatronics, finds him, and all that's left of him is a bloody handprint.

Jeff's off-screen dread

David Lind's character, Jeff, falls for a distraction involving Chica's cupcake and then is killed by Foxy in a way that we don't see on screen, leaving a sense of dread in the security office where he hoped to find safety.

Max's curiosity turns gruesome

Kat Conner Sterling's character, Max, who was the getaway driver but becomes an investigator, meets a fate linked to the series' backstory. Her curiosity leads her to look inside a Freddy animatronic, resulting in a sudden and gruesome end.

Aunt Jane's scheming cut short

Aunt Jane, played by Mary Stuart Masterson, has her scheming abruptly stopped by something spooky within Freddy. She's motionless on the floor as Abby leaves, suggesting a sinister encounter that goes beyond the living.

Vanessa's bitter encounter

Elizabeth Lail's character, Vanessa, initially avoids the terror but ends up returning to face a bitter encounter with her father, William Afton. She's left in a hospital bed with an uncertain fate hanging over her.

William Afton's death

The final and most significant moment in the story is the gruesome end of William Afton, played by Matthew Lillard. He was a bad guy who hurt children. He meets a fate that's like a kind of twisted justice. He gets trapped in the Golden Bonnie animatronic suit and is killed by the spring locks, which is a big deal in the game's story. His death isn't just the end, though. It leads to him becoming Springtrap, which is a nod to fans who know a lot about the complex Five Nights at Freddy’s story.

If you're eager to experience the horror movie on the big screen, Five Nights at Freddy’s is showing in theatres across the U.S.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has taken the horror genre by storm with its simultaneous release in theatres and on Peacock. Whether you prefer streaming from home or the thrill of the cinema, this film offers an unforgettable experience for fans of the popular video game series.

