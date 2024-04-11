Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: Renewed and In Production at Universal and Blumhouse; All We Know So Far

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is getting ready for yet another delivery next year! After a global blockbuster success last fall, the sequel of the 2023 horror thriller family entertainer film Five Nights at Freddy’s is eyeing a release in the fall of 2025.

The film is produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. During the ongoing yearly gathering of movie theater operators, CinemaCon, in Las Vegas, Universal President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution Jim Orr verified the news.

However, they did not reveal any further details regarding the release date, storyline, or the cast and crew of the upcoming sequel.

Previously in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tammi spoke about the potential for a sequel. “We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up.”

Five Nights At Freddy’s Storyline

Directed by Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy’s is a terror-fille adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s popular indie video game series of the same name. Cawthon and Tammi co-wrote the screenplay of the film along with Seth Cuddeback.

The film follows the protagonist, Mike Schmidt, a troubled security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. He discovers on his first night of work that the friendly-looking, eerie animatronic mascots in the cheese-style fast-food restaurant are more than just figures. They come to life at night, full of resentment, and mayhem follows.

What does the cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s look like?

The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson plays the role of the security guard Schmidt. In an interview with Vareity earlier, Hutcherson had expressed his wish for a sequel and reprising his role in the same.

“I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next,” he said.

Elizabeth Lail (Once Upon a Time) plays the role of Vanessa, Piper Rubio stars as Abby, Mary Stuart Masterson (At Close Range) portrays Aunt Jane, and Matthew (Bad Girls) appears as Steve Raglan aka William Afton, among several others.

The success story of Five Nights at Freddy’s

The year 2023 turned out to be a good year for video game adaptations with box-office hits like Last of Us and The Super Mario Brothers Movie. And Five Nights at Freddy’s was no exception!

The film raked numbers at both the box office and the OTT. Released during the 2023 Halloween season, Five Nights at Freddy’s has reportedly become Blumhouse Productions’ highest-grossing film of all time and the biggest and most-watched on Peacock.

Made with a budget of $20M, the film opened at the box office with a whopping $78M in North America and $130M globally. The film grossed over $295 million worldwide approximately.

