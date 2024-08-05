‘Fool Thought He Was Ghost’: 50 Cent Mocks Dismissed 'Power' Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is laughing off claims that his popular TV show, Power, was based on the life of a former drug kingpin as per Deadline. After a New York District Judge dismissed Cory 'Ghost' Holland's lawsuit against the Grammy-winning rapper, Jackson quickly took to social media to show his amusement.

New York District Judge Hon. Analisa Torres ruled that Omari Hardwick's character James 'Ghost' St. Patrick did not make a direct reference to Cory 'Ghost' Holland. Holland filed a complaint against Jackson, the show's creator Courtney Kemp, Starz, and Lionsgate in 2021, alleging that Kemp stole the story from his 2007 autobiographical CD Blasphemy. The judge determined that Holland's claims were unfounded.

After hearing the news, 50 Cent took to Instagram to mock the lawsuit's dismissal. He wrote, "Fool thought he was GHOST," with a series of laughing emojis. He went on: "Da fvck wrong wit these [ninja emoji]s man LOL."

Judge Torres also dismissed a $300 million lawsuit against Lionsgate, Starz's parent company, as well as a claim that Jackson showed up in Holland's neighborhood with a fleet of vans and a threatening song. The judge determined that this claim had passed the statute of limitations. These subsequent dismissals weakened Holland's case against the Power franchise.

In another twist, Holland allegedly threatened Jackson and his legal team via email. This was reported to Judge Torres and local authorities, adding to the drama surrounding the legal proceedings. However, this had no effect on the outcome of the case, which remained in Jackson's favor.

From 2014 to 2020, Power aired six successful seasons on Starz. The series followed the life of drug dealer James 'Ghost' St. Patrick, who attempted to leave his criminal past behind and open a nightclub. The show's compelling storyline and strong performances earned it a loyal following and critical acclaim.

Jackson, who worked with Kemp as an executive producer and collaborator, also played Kanan Stark, a fellow drug dealer. The success of Power resulted in three spin-offs: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force, all of which contributed to the franchise's global popularity.

