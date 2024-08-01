50 Cent Says There's An 'Uncomfortable Energy' At Diddy's Parties; Reveals Why He Has Avoided Them

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to abuse and rape.

50 Cent has taken a strong stance against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, voicing his displeasure with the music mogul's infamous parties. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 31, 2024, 50 Cent revealed that he has intentionally avoided Diddy's events for years. "I've been staying out of that s--- for years," he admitted. This statement is part of a larger critique of Combs, who is currently facing several serious lawsuits.

50 Cent's comments come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Diddy, which includes lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, rape, and sex trafficking. The 21 Questions rapper has been outspoken about these issues, even producing a Netflix docuseries that is set to investigate these allegations. During the Hollywood Reporter interview, 50 Cent talked about his previous experiences with Combs.

According to 50 Cent, his unease with Combs stemmed from a specific encounter. The rapper explained that Combs once invited him to go shopping, which he found strange and unsettling. “He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s--- in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman,” 50 Cent said. This interaction influenced his decision to distance himself from Combs.

While 50 Cent previously worked as a ghostwriter for Diddy in the early 2000s, he stated that their relationship was primarily professional. “I wouldn’t call it a friendship because there wouldn’t be disappointment between us if we didn’t speak to each other,” he said. The rapper also stated that he stopped answering Combs' calls and avoided attending his parties because of the weird energy he perceived.

50 Cent has continued to speak out against Combs, even criticizing the music producer's recent Instagram apology video. The video addressed 2016 hotel surveillance footage that showed Combs physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura. 50 Cent rejected the apology as insufficient, commenting in a now-deleted Instagram post, “👀This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move.”

During the interview, 50 Cent also explained why some in the industry may be hesitant to speak out against Combs. He believed that some people may be hesitant because of their involvement in the parties or a fear of being perceived as snitching.

“Some of them were involved, at the parties and enjoyed themselves, so they don’t know what the f--- is on tape or what’s not on tape,” he said. 50 Cent believes his willingness to speak out is unusual, and he attributes it to his comfort with confronting difficult truths.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

