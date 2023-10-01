‘I’m saying it’s just what it was’: When Penn Badgley revealed that his relationship with Blake Lively saved him from going ‘down that road’ during Gossip Girl

Penn Badgley, the actor widely known for his role as Lonely Boy or Dan Humphrey in the iconic show Gossip Girl, Badgley received a lot of praise and applause from the audience for his depiction of Dan. While the world rooted for Serena (Blake Lively) and Dan (Penn Badgley) to hook up and spend their lives together as they were each other’s soulmates in the show, The two did make that happen in real life, too. But don’t get us wrong; it was a short-lived romance, and the two moved on with their lives after the split. But as much as we loved Dan, did Badgley like to play the character? Did he face any challenges? In a February interview with Variety Magazine, Badgley revealed that his relationship with Blake Lively saved him during Gossip Girl.

Penn Badgley revealed his relationship with Blake Lively during Gossip Girl

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley of Gossip Girl had an on-screen and off-screen romance while filming the program. While the two have moved on and haven't spoken much about their years together from 2007 to 2010, Badgley did give Lively a lot of credit for stopping him from hitting rock bottom in a new Variety interview.

At the time, the man behind Dan Humphrey didn't enjoy being on television. He said, "I didn't want to be on television; I was just passing the time with Dan—I wasn't invested. And I'm not saying it's good! I'm saying it's just what it was."

He described his Gossip Girl years as fun and fast-paced, but there was a dark undercurrent that would bottom out in my late 20s. A Variety reporter inquired whether any of the darkness was caused by substance use. That's when Lively entered the picture. "To be honest, I've never struggled with substance; Blake didn't drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road." He didn't say anything else about her, but he did admit to having nothing short of a spiritual crisis.

Badgley further continued, "I was presented with the universal truth that not only does fame and wealth not make your life better or easier, but it can actually greatly complicate things and make you quite unhappy."

According to Variety , he felt lonely and unsure who to trust. He said, "I was never anything that I would define as suicidal at all, but I was certainly in despair."It had something to do with 'Do I matter? Do I have any significance? Is anything important?' These questions do have an impact on how we feel. The answer I discovered was "yes." I believe we must all come to that conclusion. I'm not sure how you could say 'No' and be pleased, somehow, probably repeatedly."

Penn Badgley takes on the Taylor Swift tik-tik challenge

TikTokers have been spinning their pets around for internet clout, soundtracked by Taylor Swift's August, and now Penn Badgley and Kevin Bacon have gotten in on the action.

The Gossip Girl star posted a video to his TikTok and Instagram that showed him running through a building before grabbing the Footloose actor by the arms and twirling him around.

