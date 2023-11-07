7 times makers hinted Dan was Gossip Girl which went UNNOTICED

From the pilot episode in 2007 to the final episode in 2012, audiences were captivated by the subject "Who is Gossip Girl?" and the eventual Gossip Girl disclosure caused some consternation. Gossip Girl captivated audiences across the world, drawing them into their televisions each week to find out what the Upper East Side elite were up to. As viewers were aware, the mystery surrounding Gossip Girl's account and their final aim for the young and wealthy was highly engrossing. Serena, Blair, and their friends were just in high school, but their secrets and drama-filled lives were intriguing and far removed from the average American's life.

Now that spectators know Dan Humphrey was Gossip Girl, it stands to reason that the identity of the troublesome blogger would be the official outsider. Viewers absolutely missed multiple telltale signals that he was the mastermind behind the demolition of friendships and creating havoc on the rich by looking back at all the breadcrumbs along the road. The showrunners sought to confuse viewers with red herrings like Michelle Trachtenberg's Georgina Sparks and Hilary Duff's Olivia Burke, but the ending answered the question, "Who was Gossip Girl?" It's safe to assume that Dan received a satisfying finish, but others did not. Here are 7 times the fans missed the clue that Dan was Gossip Girl.

The first Gossip Girl website reveal included Dan

Season 1, Episode 1, Pilot

The pilot of Gossip Girl had audiences questioning, "Who is Gossip Girl?" and it was the pilot that exposed their identity. When viewers first saw the coupling of Gossip Girl and the website, they got a better idea of how serious this blogger was. This was also the time at which the anonymous blogger was informed that their identity would be kept hidden, but then Dan appeared. The camera panned to Dan, who was working on his computer in his flat. Despite this evident hint, fans were taken aback when he was revealed to be everyone's foe.

Dan was at Grand Central Terminal when Gossip Girl arrived

Season 1, Episode 1, Pilot

It all started in the first episode of Gossip Girl, when Serena returned from boarding school and was spotted. The answer to the question "Who is Gossip Girl?" was revealed right away. Dan was the only other main character at Grand Central Station at the exact time viewers first heard from Gossip Girl, which raised suspicions. Audiences were led to believe that it was the first time Dan saw his big crush throughout the series, but it was more commonly known as a major clue than a major scene. After all, Dan had been staring at her from a distance before then.

Dan appeared everywhere as the main character

Season 6, Episode 10, New York, I Love You XOXO, and Season 1, Episode 1, Pilot

Before viewers realized Dan was Gossip Girl, it was designed to appear that his character was progressing into the small group of elite students by attending the same school as them. He obtained the gossip so early on. He spent a lot of time pretending he wasn't paying attention.

Dan took Serena's phone

Season 1, Episode 1, Pilot

Dan and Serena were often back and forth, but when the Gossip Girl duo met, it was evident they had a connection. However, after meeting with the pilot, Serena left her phone in the Palace Hotel, and Dan did not return it until the following day. It was easier to acquire access to a phone before passcodes and touch IDs, which Dan accomplished. He would only have needed to open it. The amount of chats and personal information on Serena's phone was most likely a gold mine, and it provided an early clue for audiences to solve the question, "Who is Gossip Girl?"

Dan shouldn't have been in Gossip Girl's story

Season 6, Episode 10, New York, I Love You, XOXO

One of the most obvious reasons to suspect Dan all along in the "Who is Gossip Girl?" conundrum was that he was involved in the Gossip Girl takedown. Sure, toxic pals Blair and Serena received a lot of attention, but calling Dan "Lonely Boy" and giving him a cause to be known was enormous. Gossip Girl focused on the rich and famous, so why would Dan be included if he wasn't Dan? Dan wasn't part of the elite and shouldn't have been on the radar, but he didn't want to be perceived as an outsider any longer.

Dan had to constantly remind people who he was

Season 5, Episode 4, Memoirs of an Invisible Dan

Dan did not grow up with the filthy rich pupils who surrounded him, so it stood to reason that it would take some time for his peers to recognize him. Dan was the ultimate wallflower who had to constantly remind people who he was and why he was there. This was never more evident than when he revealed his book in season 5, Memoirs of an Invisible Dan. When asked, "Who is Gossip Girl?" This hint jumped out as a true indicator. Dan wrote about everyone in his book, not just his blog, and the answer was always right there in plain sight.

Some events could only be reported by a few people who were present

Season 1, Episode 1, Pilot

In Gossip Girl, intimate occurrences that only a few people knew about would suddenly make their way onto the blog, such as Serena gate-crashing Blair's Kiss on the Lips party. While anybody may give Gossip Girl tips, there were several situations when it appeared improbable. Jenny was caught in a compromising scenario with Chuck in the same episode, and Serena discovered it and saved the day. There were just a few witnesses to the incident, and the answer to "Who is Gossip Girl?" is simple when Dan is regarded as the only other witness.

